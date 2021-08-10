Can I tell you a not-so-secret secret? I kind of love “Dawson’s Creek.”
I was 5 years old when this notorious ‘90s show premiered on the WB, an age quite far off from the intended demographic. As I grew along with it, Mom and Dad still felt it was a bit advanced for me, and honestly, I didn’t mind. I was quite content with shows like “Little House on the Prairie,” followed by “Smallville” (a series I’m still deeply devoted to).
It’s only recently that my housemates and I realized we all missed the boat to “Dawson’s Creek” back then, and thought January of this year might be a good time to raise anchor. And boy, has it been a ride.
Most of the show takes place in Capeside, Massachusetts, a fictional town that forever memorializes the baggy denim and bad hair cuts of the 1990s.
High schooler Dawson Leery is the fulcrum of this show, as characters oscillate in and out of his social circle, which often resembles more of a love triangle. Dealing with a wide vocabulary of typical adolescent issues, it’s really easy to see this show as the primer it was for those that came after. The tropes are cliche, but I hazard a guess that’s only because other shows have followed this one’s lead.
As far as coming-of-age dramas go, “Dawson’s Creek” takes the cake.
What is it about this category of story anyway? In literary terms it’s called a Bildungsroman, which Merriam Webster defines as “a novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main character.”
Familiar titles of this type include novels such as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but films such as “Almost Famous,” “Juno” and “Stand by Me” also fit the mold.
With so many of these narratives to be found across a sea of mediums, film and television included, we must really like them.
But why? Is it a means to reminisce about our own adolescence? Are we simply looking for the right blend of familiar tension to entertain? Or do we just love a good ol’ underdog story? Maybe it’s all of the above.
My housemates and I like to sometimes end our longer days with a “Daws,” as we call it. With the litany of decisions, challenges, and busy things that consume most of our waking hours, it’s kind of cathartic, maybe even helpful, to slip out of day-to-day problems and into the microcosm of Capeside.
I think the concept of recursion explains this best. In computer science, recursion is a method that divides a problem into smaller problems of the same kind. The big problem can be solved by breaking it down, learning and conquering the smaller, and using that new knowledge against the next.
Coming-of-age stories offer us a place to tinker with the smaller problems in a fictional world and grow from what we discover about ourselves in response. It’s a strange wonder that stories have such power.
I’ve got my fingers crossed that Netflix doesn’t remove “Dawson’s Creek” from its library before we finish the series, but that’s okay if it does. I don’t even need the TV.
There are lots of stories out there just waiting to be discovered.