Confession: These days, I mildly dread going to the grocery store. Why? Two words: decision fatigue. Well, maybe one more word: distrust.
Perhaps I’ve been naïve, but it seems as if the line between healthy and unhealthy foods was clearer once upon a time. It seemed like one could just choose a fad keyword (“organic,” maybe?) as a filter and wind up with mostly healthy choices. These days, it appears more scrutiny is required.
The latest food trend is a rebellion against seed oils. And, from what I can tell so far, it’s a worthy fight. Fried anything is not great for a body, but frying in seed oils packs an even harder punch. And the fun news is that they are everywhere. Most restaurants cook in canola oil. A shocking number of processed food products, despite healthy claims on the label, use sunflower oil. Choosing foods and products that are free of these things takes some grocery aisle diligence. You really have to examine the label to figure out what you’re holding. And it might not hurt to know some Latin too.
Thus … decision fatigue.
Curious about the nature of our food industry, I picked up a book called “We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto,” written by renowned chef Alice Waters. Waters, known for the co-creation of noted restaurant Chez Panisse, sets up her argument through a framework of compelling virtues. A healthy balance of idealism with realism, “We Are What We Eat” exposes much of what’s wrong with the food industry but advises a more holistic solution than the carbon tax touted by other activist types.
Waters challenges us to stop and think: Where does our food come from? Do we really savor the food we eat or approach meals transactionally? Do we pursue variety? How are we sacrificing sustainability for convenience? What are our bodies asking for?
Waters calls us to go with the seasons. Thanks to the convenience and supply of our international food industry (which, to be sure, we must duly credit for why fewer people go hungry in our world than ever before), we have near-constant access to seasonal foods. Years ago, folks would have to wait until summer time to have blackberries and peaches and heirloom tomatoes. Today, they can be found year-round at Wegmans or Tops. Has this vast accessibility caused us to take these foods for granted? They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. Does it then follow that immediate gratification makes the heart grow unappreciative?
Seasonality can teach us the art of change. When we stop settling with what is available and start pursuing the best of what this time can bring, we discover new opportunities.
In her book, Waters adds that to embrace seasonality doesn’t necessarily imply going without. Canning, for instance, is a timeless tradition that keeps the fruits and vegetables on our table despite the frost and cold. It can teach us to think ahead, take stock, and store up for the coming days.
In the existential classic “The Stranger,” Albert Camus’ narrator confesses, “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.” How do we keep an invincible summer? How can we live in respect to when we are, as well as where we are? Can we preserve and stay present? What is the best thing for our whole selves: body, mind, and spirit?
On the next trip to the grocery store, these questions are worth asking.