I don’t know about you, but I have a hard time resting. Don’t get me wrong, I’m no holdout to the siren song of an afternoon on the couch, but I don’t really count that as resting.
When you envision good, quality rest (besides sleeping, of course), what comes to mind? For me, it’s making a healthy meal, enjoying a long, slow walk with friends in the evening, and capped off with a good hour tucked in bed with an immersive book.
This might not seem like rest because there are actions involved in my definition. Yet while rest is a noun (as a state we can assume) it is also something we do to refresh ourselves. At its heart, rest is both a pause and a rejuvenation. Because everyone is different, healthy rest for you might look different than what is healthy rest for me.
But often, my rest is unhealthy, like lounging on the couch in an endless scroll through Instagram. That is, on the rare moment I actually take some rest time at all. And when it’s spent lost in some device, it never feels truly restful.
We “never-rest-ers” aren’t totally to blame. Our culture often views rest as laziness. Left-leaning individuals would say that this is a natural symptom of capitalism, which incentivizes tireless competition. I’d say there’s some truth to that, but in the same sense that it is also true of communism: we’re still robbed of our rest, but on the behalf of departments and governments instead of our own. But what economic systems have not done is define what our rest should really look like. It’s our own addiction to media and compliance with social fads that does this for us. We are told rest looks a certain way and we go along with it.
In sitcoms, the dad’s armchair is practically its own character. Often a character’s whole life revolves around his chair, with the express use as a glorified bleacher to view whatever his favorite TV show is in total comfort. Getting to that armchair is the whole anchor of his days. If that’s what our comedic TV is saying about us, there’s probably an air or truth to it.
But does losing ourselves in mindless feeds and broadcasts really provide us peace? Or does it just keep us running like hamsters on the wheel.
So what is true rest? Rabbi Abraham Heschel once said, “If you work with your hands, sabbath with your mind. If you work with your mind, sabbath with your hands.” This has been my axiom for a while now. As a writer, I work with my mind. So rest looks like physical activities with minimal brainstorming, like cooking or going for a social walk. That might not be the same for someone in the trades or the service industry. Rest for you might be a good book and a cup of tea, or a hammock nap in the sunshine.
Rest is a question we should revisit often. What brings me peace? How can I slow down well? What is enriching to my soul but welcomes a pause from my day to day? As we start out this week, let’s remember to pursue the right kinds of rest.