This weekend, the heavens opened and the final installment of the fall Ithaca Book Sale commenced. Readers of this column will already have noted its author’s undying devotion to the Ithaca book sale, so surely a yearly column on the subject is rote by now. I’ve been attending the sale religiously for a few years now, specifically the last weekend to get the really good deals, but this time was different. There was something there that wasn’t there before (if you read the previous line in the voice of Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast,” I salute you …).
Perhaps more infamous than the book sale is the line of patient bibliophiles, armed with bags, crates, and carts, known to span a block or two of Ithaca’s streets. Regular attendees know that the early bird gets the worm. I learned the hard way that I should wear good shoes. This year, however, I arrived later than intended and somehow was seventh in line.
Mind-boggling luck. My victory lost its sweetness as the hours passed, however, as the line only made it to the end of the street by the time the doors opened. The light queue concerned me. Where were all the diehard book lovers that clog this sidewalk twice a year?
My fears were assuaged slightly once the sale was underway. As I plumbed through the religious section (my go-to haunt at this literary Valhalla), the longer I looked the quicker I became stuck. The warehouse fills up quickly with people, so tight aisles are a given, but this was uncommonly stifling. The reason? Amazon resellers.
Who are Amazon resellers, and what do they do? Just about everyone buys from Amazon, oftentimes irregardless of their feelings toward Jeff Bezos. In fact, Amazon found its e-commerce footing as a bookseller. Nowadays, Amazon offers a lot of resources for sellers wishing to market on the site. A handy app will let you scan barcodes and learn what that item is going for on the platform. Other e-commerce internet sites have similar programs, making this a great way to make a quick buck.
As a part-time American “picker” in my own right, I have no qualms with people buying books cheap and reselling them online for profit. More power to you. But, in my experience, these folks make it hard for the general person looking for a book to browse comfortably. This isn’t a complaint, per se, rather an observation.
Prices have risen exorbitantly in the past year or so. Despite what the pundits may argue, inflation is upon us. Not even the pure practice of knowledge investing (aka book buying) is immune. Things are tough out there, and if you can make a couple bucks on a particular edition of a Kurt Vonnegut novel, you probably should.
But I need to know that there are some realms still untouched by over-commodification, that we consult with the wisdom of our elders, that we are open to new ideas.
While browsing the short story section, a stranger turned to me and held out a semi-recent anthology of American short stories. “This is one of the best collections you’ll find,” he said. “Really, it’s incredible. I was going to buy it to give away to someone, but now I’m recommending it for you to buy.”
This is the heart of what I love about the Ithaca book sale. “Hey, thanks,” I replied. “For fifty cents, how can I go wrong?”