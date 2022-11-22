Christmas decorations hit the shelves three weeks before Thanksgiving this year. That has to be a new record.
It’s frankly too early to celebrate Christmas. The Byrds sang the old verse well: “To everything there is a season.” Apologies if you get that 1965 ear worm stuck in your head, but it’s true. Certain seasons call for certain holidays. For the last few years, it has seemed like Thanksgiving hasn’t gotten half the credit it deserves.
I love Thanksgiving. In my family, everyone comes to my parents’ house for the turkey and all the fixings. Some years we’ve watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (until someone changes the channel over to the football game). Others we’ve spent reminiscing about bygone holiday memories. But mostly we drink wine, fry up artichokes French, and chat about all the things most families chat about.
Yet if we were to compare Christmas and Thanksgiving, most of us would probably say we love the former a little more than the latter. But this is my point. They are two separate holidays for a reason. Each seasonal tradition has its own purpose.
Think of it like a pipeline. Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, taking stock of the mercies and blessings we are about to receive and those we have continued to enjoy. As the temperatures drop, the activities slow, and the wind begins to hurt our faces (I’m talking about you, upstate New York weather). Thanksgiving served to focus these slower, softer days into just that: Giving thanks.
Sure, extended time with extended family can be a loaded concept. Who among us hasn’t conducted a political argument over the mashed potatoes? Who doesn’t brace themselves for the interpersonal frustrations that are inevitable in any group setting? Yet I’d argue that Thanksgiving is the perfect setting for these things, the ideal space to work these things out with fear and trembling. If we can find gratitude in our hearts for those who do not share our perspectives, what could stop us from learning to love with deeper, truer, stronger love?
And thus, what occasion prepares us more for Christmas? Thanksgiving has no special song, is rarely the theme of a Hallmark film, boasts no jolly mascot of North Pole proportions. Yet the gratitude it engenders prepares our hearts to hold more. Thankfulness precedes resounding joy.
Confession time. The Christmas Spirit has taken hold of me earlier than ever this year. I’ve already consumed two Hallmark Christmas movies, purchased a handful of stocking stuffers, and indulged in my favorite Christmas record. When the Christmas vibes have hit me earlier than expected in years past, I usually resist out of fidelity to my belief above.
But this year, I’m finding that bending the rule a little has only deepened my appreciation for Thanksgiving, proving my theory true: They work in tandem. The more I long for the light of Advent, the more the soft glow of Thanksgiving’s prelude beckons me on.
I’m looking forward to watching the Bills game with my grandma, buffering the political conversation with “Mind passing the gravy?” and letting the day increase my capacity for the hope, joy, peace, and love found so complete in the silent night it heralds.