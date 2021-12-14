When I was about 10 years old, I became deeply interested in learning about the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941. Intrigue sparked by a recent viewing of the early 2000s blockbuster hit based on the incident, I plumbed my local library for as many research and testimony books as I could. Sunday-night dinners at my grandparents’ house weren’t immune to my questions either, and my Grandpa would tell me for the fifth time what he remembers about that fateful week.
This week, a friend told me that when he was a kid, he was obsessed with the Titanic disaster. Through this conversation, we unraveled our interest in these pivotal events and found that it was the hubris underpinning both that had us transfixed.
In December 1941, hubris led to the underestimation of Japanese strategy and the overestimation of our own. In 1912, the hype around the Titanic boasted of its unsinkability with the kind of taunting rhetoric only movie villains out of their depth would sing. The attributed quote goes, “Not even God Himself could sink this ship.”
One thinks of Icarus on his wax wings, flying too close to the sun.
There’s an age-old adage that says those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. While that’s usually something said as a hyperbolic warning by your crazy uncle at Thanksgiving, it’s sort of a timeless truth nonetheless. Anarchic rock band Rage Against the Machine says it this way:
“Who controls the past now controls the future / Who controls the present now controls the past / Who controls the past now controls the future / Who controls the present now?”
Time, though seemingly linear, does not shed the truth, nor the consequences of a lie, as it carries us into tomorrow — well, despite our best efforts.
My reason for saying this is that I believe we are so laser-focused on today’s issues, we can’t see how the past has spoken to these very ethical dilemmas and social confusions. There’s so much wisdom and failure to learn from, many of which quite accessible thanks to the internet and public libraries, but we have to seek it out with discernment.
Yesterday, a new mandate went into effect in New York state, and with it a host of reactions across the political spectrum. Some are angry at reinstated mask mandates for the increased isolation despite the minimal protection they feel masks provide. Some see it as a worthy attempt to give local hospitals some reprieve and stay safer during the winter peak. Wherever you stand, I think most of us are at least tired of the divisiveness this pandemic and the measures chosen to fight it continue to foster. In my view, much of this division could have been avoided by things like clearer messaging, honest statesman, and a less politically charged social landscape.
But, at the core, I think it’s good ol’ hubris that’s tinkering with the train: our resistance to admitting we’re wrong, our snobbery at others for their opposing views, our surrender to our own human frailty, and the reality that, ultimately, we cannot live risk-free in this wild world. Our humanness is small, and we make healthier and kinder decisions when we embrace it.