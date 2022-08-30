It seems the plague of our times is spreading fast again, and I’m down for the count with a second round of it. Symptoms this time around, thankfully, are mild and mostly manifesting in a cough, exhaustion, and a persistent migraine, so I’ve been able to make some use of my emptied schedule by tackling my ever-growing reading list. The book of choice? “The Order of Time” by Carlo Rovelli.

Abbey Sitterley’s “Around 520 Words” appears every other Tuesday. Contact Abbey at asitterley@gmail.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you