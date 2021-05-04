Like lots of other kids, lots of other girls, I wanted to be an astronaut. But while the child-rearing conversation of the ’90s and early ’00s was littered with self-aggrandizing language like “Believe in yourself,” “You can do anything,” and the impotent classic “Everyone’s a winner,” my parents taught me that, though I could try for anything, my effort wouldn’t ensure success. I could apply myself to whatever interested me, but I knew that a natural lack of proclivity was just plain reality.
Competition is real and creates character. What may come effortlessly to some would require pure discipline, stubbornness, and determination in me to compensate for my lack of inborn talent. So while I seemed to hold my own pretty well in the humanities, I floundered in math and science. Not a great setup for an astronaut, so I pivoted toward a writing career instead.
I hadn’t heard of Pam Melroy until a few years ago, when a friend of mine told me they were at school together. Though she was born in 1961 in sunny Palo Alto, Calif., Melroy considers Rochester to be her true childhood home. A graduate of Bishop Kearney, she went on to study at both Wellesley and MIT, eventually becoming a pilot for the Air Force. Among her decorated list of accomplishments, Melroy has piloted two space shuttle missions (2000, 2002) and commanded one (2007), completed four space walks, and headed up internal spacewalk choreography. Last month, President Biden nominated her to lead NASA as its new deputy administrator, the second-highest position. Very cool.
My friend remembers Melroy from her time in Rochester and told me that Pam had always said she wanted to be an astronaut, despite the doubtful feedback her classmates expressed. By that time, a Soviet woman already had broken the atmospheric glass ceiling: Valentina Tereshkova flew aboard the Vostok 6 in 1963. Here, NASA policy didn’t allow women in the flight program until the 1970s.
Gender aside, to be an astronaut isn’t for just anyone. It’s a given that one can’t just arbitrarily take a job in space travel. The positions are carefully curated, applicants profusely qualified, and the chosen flight crew are often the best in their respective fields. In light of all this, one can imagine how many rolled eyes Pam Melroy must have endured throughout her formative years, dreaming of her own moon walk.
While there certainly is merit and great need for authentic representation regarding women’s capability, roles, and autonomy, there’s a growing temptation to hinge our identity here, which often looks like, “I’m seen, therefore I am” or “Because she did, I can.” I don’t want to meditate on the negative, cynical interpretations of this movement, but I do think it’s worth noting that if we’re not careful, we can view representation as permission.
Regardless of visibility, women should pave their own way. Perhaps we could replace the more demanding messages underlying representation with a stronger emphasis on determination. A girl needs grit in this world more than she needs a societal mirror. She needs gall more than professional sorority.
I’m thankful for women like Pam Melroy, who didn’t wait for permission before they moved, who didn’t put public opinion at the center but zeroed in on their goals. One could say that the highest form of respect is respect given for the resilience of the human spirit rather than on the basis of sex alone. Pam Melroy has mine.
Abbey Sitterley is a copy editor at the Finger Lakes Times. Her “Around 520 Words” column runs every other Tuesday. Contact her at asitterley@fltimes.com or (315) 789-3333, ext. 256.