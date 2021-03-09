The good ol’ fashioned Sunday drive is a relic from a bygone era, but for me, it hasn’t lost its luster. One advantage of living not too far from your hometown is the excuse it gives you for a long drive out of the city. Don’t get me wrong, I love Rochester in all its urban hecticity, but I crave the open fields only the country has room for. The gravel pit that is downtown Rochester’s infamous undeveloped Parcel 5 is the closest one can get to a wide space here. And so I hop in my car and cruise homeward.
Everyone has a different reason for taking a scenic drive. Perhaps you’re like me and crave a different landscape once in a while. Maybe it’s a way to delay returning to a stressful home situation, or just a chance to steal some extra thinking time. And if you’ve been listening to self-help gurus, you might be trying to reacquaint yourself with a slower pace — you know, stop and smell the roses.
Though it’s been only a few years since I moved to the Flower City, I’m consistently surprised at how much has changed each time I drive back. The house on Route 96 with 15 political signs has narrowed it down to two or three. There’s a comic book shop on Main Street in Clifton Springs (oh, how high school me would have loved this) and Geneva boasts all kinds of new breweries and dining experiences that tempt me to linger after work. Things change without permission from our nostalgia and it feels strange.
Familiar things have changed but the open fields remain. I understand the benefit of solar farms, but rows of steel can’t compare to the sight of a far horizon line. Yes, the wheat and corn will grow and hinder the view as well as any solar panel, but for now the soil teems with the promise of new beginnings and the sky is as wide as it will be all year.
In his most beloved poem “The Peace of Wild Things,” the “mad farmer” Wendell Berry describes what a thorough respite it is to “rest in the grace of the world.” The scenic route, for whatever reason you take it, is at its core an attempt to rest. Even with the radio blasting and an ice cream cone in your hand, the pursuit of beauty in the world around us is the real fulfiller. Our appetite for the “grace of the world” is more intrinsic, and hungrier, than we think. Could our in-the-moment decisions to take the slow road actually be our soul’s grumbling for rest?
Two years ago, I was driving on one of my favorite backroads as I journeyed home from a Memorial Day party. The sun had set and left only the muted pink and purple hues of civil twilight. Glorious open fields yawned to my left and right, with the road stretching on for a mile or more. Moved by the evening’s final light, I pulled over, put the car in park, and rolled the windows down. I stayed there for a moment in silence, taking in the natural things that, as Berry wrote, “do not tax their lives with forethought of grief.” Then, feeling full, I put the car in drive and went on my way.