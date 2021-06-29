Is it Superman? Nobody knows what “it” is. Not even the Pentagon.
Just a few days ago, the Pentagon released a report on unidentified flying objects, including analysis on 144 airborne sightings that remain unexplained. Among its findings, the report maintained that “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAP) previously explained as tech misfiring or optical illusions were indeed physical objects. This sort of government release is the first of its kind, giving quiet acknowledgment that self-declared UFO witnesses might not have been so kooky after all. (Okay, well, some of them are still kooky.)
All this talk about aliens these days reminds me of The X Files. Possibly the best television show of the 1990s, the supernatural adventures of FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully were groundbreaking science fiction entertainment. Running from 1993 til 2002, the show explored strange phenomena of all stripes: alien abductions, mutant abilities, the paranormal, and even religious mysticism. Each episode, Mulder’s outer space optimism clashed with Scully’s empirical certainty, and by the end, both were met with ultimately unsatisfying answers. As the title card in the opening credits reads, “The truth is still out there.”
The X Files aired at a time when it wasn’t taboo to be suspicious of your government’s transparency and virtue. The state of public trust was simply different then, giving writers the opportunity to explore the possibility of state coverup and cosmic espionage. But what this science fiction show did more than anything was to expose our unease with ambiguity and speak to our human longing for “something more.”
Whether we’re looking up into the night sky or at a steeple, our search for meaning comes from a deep persuasion that there is more to this life, teeming at the edge of our experience. Even a Scully-esque assertion of scientific and empirical certainty is a longing to put a name to the measurable wonders we struggle to wrap words around. As if eternity has been placed into our hearts, we all strive for the outer limits of our understanding in familiar ways. Belief of any sort is always part risk, part reasonable proof, part absurdity. I’d argue that there’s nothing to fear in asking the big questions, even if the answers remain seemingly elusive.
Throughout the X Files, we occasionally see glimpses of a poster Agent Mulder has on his wall — a stereotypical alien craft hovers amid a forest scene above the words “I Want To Believe.” I made this image my laptop background a while back. Not only because I love the show or am mildly interested in aliens, but because it reminds me to keep open to ideas outside my comfort zone and to press into the questions of belief.
As for the Pentagon’s report, I’m still not convinced these sightings are alien aircraft, and neither are they. Sometimes the supernatural is merely natural, and what seems like an interstellar ship is really just new, unreleased technology. But that doesn’t mean we close off from the questions. Whatever “it” is, we can still look up.