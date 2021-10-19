It’s the most wonderful time of the year — well, maybe just to me. The Ithaca Book Sale has returned.
As far as autumn day trips go in the Finger Lakes, this one takes the cake. There’s nothing like rising early, making a hot cup of coffee, and taking the winding drive down through those colorful hills in the pursuit of discount books. It’s enough to make this girl swoon.
If you’re not familiar, the Friends of the Tompkins County Public Library Book Sale is a twice-yearly rager for area bibliophiles held in May and October. Even in the “before times” (as some refer to life prior to the pandemic) the line for entry would stretch around the corner and down the street hours before the sale would open. To help customers prepare, there’s even a live-stream camera feed on their website that gives you an idea of just how long it is at any given time. It’s popular for good reason: There are thousands of books, CDs, tapes, maps, records, and movies available at various rates throughout the month.
With such a massive selection, it’s easy to get lost in the stacks upon stacks of knowledge. Of all the area book sales, this one has the most extensive range of genres, from a plentiful mass market fiction section to foreign language books, theology, philosophy, social science, and more. And don’t even get me started on the vinyl records. The place is a hipster’s paradise.
As a seasoned goer, there are a few little nuances about the sale that I also love. The kind volunteers there often supply boxes for book gathering, and I love the mini-workout I get from lugging a box full of old favorites and new novels around the warehouse. Sore arms mean a bumper crop. I even enjoy the line! I love chatting with the people around me, speculating just how fast it’s moving and inquiring as to what books we all hope to find. Last May’s sale was the longest I’ve waited yet — two hours — and yet it flew right by.
Though the Ithaca sale is something of a spiritual pilgrimage for me, I’m an easy target for just about any book sale for the above reasons and more. While some part of it is probably a consumerist impulse to obtain something at a bargain price, the ultimate joy of a book sale is that it is a phenomenal feast of resources. You can learn a particular craft, try new recipes for a year’s worth of meals, read a novel that inspires you, study good strength training form, start learning Russian, and try to get closer to the meaning of life, all for maybe $5. Such potential is priceless, and so I’d argue that there are few things better for the human soul than a book sale. You just never know what could happen thanks to a box of old paperbacks.
That’s why my primary goal at book sales is to buy duplicates of my favorites so I can give them away to friends and family. Access to information is a major key to success, but I think access to good stories is just as vital. Long live book sales, especially that “gorges” one in Ithaca.