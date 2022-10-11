Is it just me or are TV shows really hit or miss these days. Gone are the days of the sweetly funny, slightly moralistic programs like “Andy Griffith,” “Family Matters,” and “Happy Days.” Long past are clever comedies like “Seinfeld” and “Pushing Daisies,” along with character-driven dramas such as “Big Love” and “Felicity.” OK, maybe I’m painting with a broad brush (and am admittedly biased toward my own taste in storytelling). My point is that it has seemed like the golden age of TV has peaked and is fading quickly.
But recently, I stumbled upon a new show on HBO Max called “Station Eleven.” And I have hope again.
Adapted from the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven” is a sprawling story that revolves around the lives of seemingly random characters who, through serendipitous interactions, impact what’s left of society after a world-leveling pandemic. Mandel’s book was written in 2014, a fact that sat eerily in my thoughts throughout the show, given the events of the last couple of years.
“Station Eleven” is a love song to the enduring power of art in society. As we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic and have seen throughout history, the human condition can’t help but create and inspire even in the most dire of circumstances. We need art. We need meaning. These things are not luxuries or privileges. On the contrary, they are the things that make us human.
In one scene of “Station Eleven,” two central characters interact with each other coldly, pacing the shaky foundation of their rapidly crumbling marriage. As his wife leaves the room, Arthur Leander (a rich, talented, self-absorbed actor) groans to no one in particular, “I don’t want to live the wrong life and die.” Leander does die, in the first 10 minutes of the pilot (a mild spoiler alert), but the trajectories that spin off from the moment of his untimely death put this phrase into profound context.
Every day, we live as if we are in control of our lives. We are to some degree, sure, but our omniscience has yet to be seen. We simply cannot anticipate the car accident, the love of our lives, the lost keys, the spilled coffee, the global pandemic, the inevitable reality that our time will come. And so, we wake in the night and pray desperately that we’re not squandering it, not wasting what we can control and failing to brace enough for what we cannot.
That’s it, isn’t it? We don’t want to live the wrong life and die. All our decisions go into this. Invest in this, not that. Be friends with these people, not them. End this marriage, choose a different one. Take a risk, pursue your passion. Believe in this vision of the good life, forsake everything else.
We choose by exclusion. There is no other way.
But good stories like “Station Eleven” show us that it’s exactly our lack of control which infuses the most meaning into our days. We choose by exclusion and assume a comfortable grip on the steering wheel, an idea of where we’re going, with either regret or hope in the wings. Yet the road stretches further than our eyes can see. It’s the lives we touch for either good or bad, the ways in which we change the world beyond our imaginations reach, that make the life we are living today the right one. Warts and all.