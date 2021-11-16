Another week has come, and with it a brand-new set of possibilities. I’m not talking about life — I’m talking about tacos.
My good friend Josh started a weekly ritual that some of us have decided to carry on. Every Tuesday, my housemates and I tidy up the house a little, cook about 10 pounds of pork, fill our rooms with chairs, and have people over for a potluck-style dinner over some pretty killer tacos.
With a potluck-style format, you never know what kind of taco you’ll be able to make. We’re never quite sure who’ll show up, either. Some people are serious about calling ahead, others have made it such a rhythm that we expect them at our door, and we always welcome those who’d like to bring a friend. All these factors keep it pretty interesting and lend to Taco Tuesday being the highlight of my week.
These days, our definition of hospitality has been confused with entertainment. We think everything has to be perfect before we invite people into our homes — and into our lives. Insecurity, expectation, and comparison try to convince us that community is either too idealistic or too messy.
On the contrary. It couldn’t be more simple. You just have to begin where you are.
In her book on the art of homemaking, one of my favorite writers, Edith Schaeffer, has this to say on the matter:
“There is no occasion when meals should become totally unimportant. Meals can be very small indeed, very inexpensive, short times taken in the midst of a big push of work, but they should be always more than just food.”
Sounds like tacos fit the bill there.
She goes on: “The tight little segregated life, always spent with people your own age, economic group, educational background, and culture tends to bring an ingrown, static sort of condition. Fresh ideas, reality of communication and shared experiences will be sparks to light up fires of creativity, especially if the people spending time together are a true cross-section of ages, nationalities, kindred, and tongues.”
A few of the folks who come to Taco Tuesday are close friends, others strangers and acquaintances — but all from diverse walks of life and perspectives. We laugh, chat, catch up, even talk about hard things, controversial things. Sometimes, the conversations get heated, sometimes there’s not enough pork to go around or a profound lack of cheese. Sometimes, folks sit on the floor and notice we forgot to sweep. And, occasionally, someone gets trapped for a second when our bathroom’s pocket door falls off its track (sorry, Chris!).
It’s rarely idyllic, but it’s real, and it’s life-giving.
I’ve made some of my closest friends through nights celebrating Taco Tuesday, embarrassed myself with bad taco-eating etiquette, and had my mind opened to ideas I never would have sought out on my own.
It’s never boring.
I’d argue everyone needs authentic, consistent community, now more than ever. And if we can meet together over tacos — the most wonderful culinary creation of all time — what could be better? My challenge to you is to invite friends and strangers alike into your life, into your home, and see what happens.