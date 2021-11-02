2008 was the year I joined Facebook. A way to stay connected with my older cousin in college, I was an early migrator from Myspace, which had just begun to go a more commercialized route.
Gone were the late nights spent researching website design code to configure the colors, and featured songs, on my Myspace page. Facebook didn’t allow for much tinkering, but that was OK. It was the cool new thing.
Just last week, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that the Facebook company will be changing its name to Meta. Though one reason is to expand the company’s image to better reflect its multi-brand online presence — the company also owns popular platforms Instagram and WhatsApp — Meta has way bigger plans at heart. Enter the Metaverse: an immersive, augmented reality program that Zuckerberg sees as the new technological frontier.
In a Founder’s Letter released last week, Zuckerberg explained the idea as follows: “Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more — instead of physical things assembled in factories, they’ll be holograms designed by creators around the world. You’ll move across these experiences on different devices — augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms. This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.”
Facebook’s rebrand comes as no surprise considering the heat they’ve been under due to accusations of algorithmic irresponsibility. And, thanks to the work of those like Sherry Turkle, we know that social media has the tendency to redefine the way we approach conversation, relationships, politics, and any sphere of life that relies on perception and discourse.
In other words, social media really matters. Don’t get me wrong, social media has in many ways been a social good, but I wonder if our addiction to it has allowed for too seamless of an integration.
I’m all for technological advancement and “to boldly go where no man has gone before,” but I wonder if we’re simply moving too fast for our own philosophies. Aside from the censorship concerns already posed against social media (who watches the watchmen?), what will a blurrier line between embodied reality and virtual reality mean for our ... everything? Are we asking good questions about this stuff before we dive in head first?
In his prescient book “Amusing Ourselves to Death,” media theorist Neil Postman comments on the nature of the end cue. While newspapers can be an immersive read, the turning of the final page is an end cue to the brain: Engagement is over. We move on from the medium.
For the average iPhone or computer user, engagement never has to end. We can just choose another app, scroll through another feed.
Where is the end cue in a Metaverse? Whether the answer to that promises progress or dystopia we can, and should, ask such a question sooner rather than later. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not run the risk of entering an episode of “Black Mirror.”
Abbey Sitterley is a copy editor at the Finger Lakes Times. Contact her at asitterley@fltimes.com or (315) 789-3333, ext. 256.