I’ve been rather nostalgic lately. Have you? There are numerous things throughout recent days that keep reminding me of memories seldom accessed. And the Finger Lakes region sets the place for many of those.
Though my childhood wasn’t perfect, I am grateful for the way I was raised and the place I was raised in. Living in the Phelps-Clifton Springs area was idyllic in its own way. It seems like just yesterday I was skateboarding downtown with my friends (usually trying to impress a boy with my lesser skater skills), grabbing a slice of pizza from Nima’s, and spinning back over to John’s house to watch “Fight Club” for the third time (his name was Robert Paulson. RIP, Meatloaf). When not loitering around town with my friends, I could be found hanging out on our porch. Whether reading, dragging my drum set outside, or stargazing in the middle of the night, I made great use of every inch of that deck.
I live in Rochester now and, while there is no replacing the open fields and slower pace of the country, I’m still doing the same kinds of things. Of course, I usually drive places instead of skateboard, but I still walk around downtown with my friends, order a huge pepperoni lovers pizza for delivery, and finish off the day watching movies at someone’s house. And yet, some of the best days up here can feel like lesser images of the rose-colored ones that came before.
Naturally, we’re more likely to remember the very sweet and the very sour things of our childhoods. I could tell you about the summer I spent only watching “Lord of the Rings” over and over again, but it wouldn’t be much of a story. Our concentration is the direction of our longing, either for things to be different or for things as they once were. But time isn’t cyclical; it’s linear. Things must go on. As one famous philosopher wrote, “You cannot stand in the same river twice.”
My bandmate and I have been revisiting old scraps of songs we wrote. In the process of writing a new album, we’re leaving no creative stone unturned in our endeavor for new material. This weekend we visited a song that’s rather surrealistic, based on dreams we’d had that stuck out to us as metaphorical. A rumination on time, one of the lines says this: “If I could slow it down would it be half as sweet?” There’s that nostalgia coming through. If we could choose to stay a certain age, slow down a certain season, or lend our control beyond our natural capacity in any way, would it still be as satisfying? I’m inclined to say no. Most of life’s real, fulfilling moments happen to us beyond our expectation or orchestration.
Life moves pretty fast. We cannot stand in the same river twice.
Rose-colored glasses are great. It’s a blessing to look back fondly, but only to the length that it inspires us to face a new day and make new memories. As for me, there’s always going to be a part of my spirit that wants to skate around like a kid again. That’s why I keep a penny board in my trunk just in case.