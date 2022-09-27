If you’ve never taken a day trip to the Orleans County village of Medina, you’re missing out.
A hop, skip, and a not-too-significant jump from the Finger Lakes, Medina is a quintessential storybook village. Complete with corner shops, an old bowling alley, a vintage diner, modern murals, hometown pride, and great architecture, Medina feels like stepping into a piece of history that stays relevant.
You know all those Hallmark Christmas movies set in towns with Americana charm and a general feeling of coziness? They must all be modeled on Medina.
This weekend, Medina modeled more Gilmore Girls than Hallmark. I visited the town this weekend to participate in the 2022 Medina Busker Festival, a new feature of its seasonal Ale in Autumn celebration. Fans of “Gilmore Girls” idealize the setting of this early-2000s, fast-talking drama, the fictional town of Stars Hollow. One familiar character in the show is the town busker, a musician with his guitar case open playing songs for tips, who conveniently lends his tunes at scene transitions. Walking Main Street Medina on Saturday felt like stepping into Stars Hollow.
Busking used to be a big deal. You can still find musicians staking claim to big city street corners these days, but it’s not the same as it was. Busking now requires a permit at the most (silly bureaucratic nonsense, if you ask me) and the permission of storefronts at the least (an important common courtesy, if you’re still asking me).
For a lot of buskers in times past, what they made in a day was what they lived on. Often, this is still the case. The dollar or two you throw in a guitar case, top hat, or coffee can labeled “gas cash” adds up to a hot meal or an extra gallon to get home. There are some artists not scraping the barrel to get by, but in this economy, every little bit helps.
Before music became commodified by big record companies churning out empty hits and streaming services stretching a song’s worth into less than a penny per play, it served a purpose in society. Music makers were like prophets and preachers, speaking both for the culture and to the culture, both checking power and instilling it. Music performance as a function of everyday life does something to the soul. We need beauty and song as much as we need shopkeepers and farmers and businessmen and politicians. A free society cherishes free speech and creativity; it’s a mark of our cultural illness to take these things for granted.
I wish more towns would take a cue from Medina and uplift the buskers. There are local initiatives adjacent to this that are bringing music back to the streets, such as Geneva’s own Live From Linden. I’m thankful for them. In this time of tension and isolation, prophets like buskers and artists can bring some life back to our streets, and maybe even encourage us to stand closer than six feet apart.