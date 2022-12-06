The Christmas season has arrived. Mariah Carey’s classic holiday single has awoken, the stores already are a month into selling Christmas stuff, and pumpkin spice lattes have bowed out to give the peppermint mochas their day in the sun.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Growing up, Christmas movies were a serious business. Our family wore down VHS copies of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and “The Year without a Santa Claus”; we also honored holiday-adjacent films like “While You Were Sleeping” and “Love Actually.” And who could forget TBS’ annual 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon? The phrase “You’ll shoot your eye out” is embedded deep in the collective millennial consciousness. Nowadays, these are considered among “the classics” and receive airtime in nostalgic moments yearning for Christmases of yore.
I remember the first Christmas that no longer felt like Christmas. Though I didn’t grow up giving Santa Claus credit for my toys, Christmas was brimming with magic in my younger years. The anticipation of Christmas gifts, Christmas-morning cinnamon buns, and the steadily paced hype of our Advent calendar had much to do with it — but mainly Christmas felt, well, holy. And then it didn’t.
In hindsight, Christmas didn’t change. I did. It’s just called growing up.
Now and then, a Christmas will sparkle with that old magic again. After years of marking those moments and tracing coordinates like a conspiracy theorist, I think I’ve figured out what gives Christmas its magic.
This column began with movies, and to movies it shall return. The classics are great, and not a soul knocks them, but the Christmas movie spotlight has shifted to center on the Hallmark Christmas movie. Hallmark has created a monster. These days, not one streaming service would dare neglect a cheesy Christmas movie offering.
The gist is simple and predictable: Actress you’ve seen once or twice plays a lost character with a rich fiancé who finds herself returning to her country hometown for the Christmas season. She hasn’t been home in years and revisits old haunts, eventually running into an old flame. Lots of poorly written subtext occurs. Suddenly: disaster. The family farm, business, club, historically preserved site, whatever is going under. How will they save it? Lost girl and old flame to the rescue. The need is met, the Christmas celebration begins, and in walks the rich fiancé. Old flame is disheartened and leaves. Lost girl tells rich fiancé she’s found herself and they break up semi-amicably. She runs to old flame. They sing a Christmas carol. Roll credits.
No matter the setting or cast, we love these. I think that’s because they tell us some true things about what makes Christmas special.
Think about the common values these films tend to share: The main character is lost in a world of her own making, and it’s only by getting back in touch with her family, her community, that she begins to chart a truer course. The lost girl and old flame are drawn together through their selfless acts on behalf of the marginalized. They find themselves by getting outside of themselves, by investing in the community.
Though Christmas is about much more than people, places, and things, we see the outflow of it when we invest in our communities, cherish our families, enjoy Christmas morning cinnamon buns, and embrace stories that remind us of the truest course.