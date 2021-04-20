For as many summers as I can remember, my Dad and I spent most Saturday mornings going to garage sales. Dad would wake up at 5:30 a.m. (as dads do) and put together a strategic map of the day’s sales while I slept in as late as his excitement would let me. Soon, I’d crawl up into the cab of his truck, half-awake, armed with a Styrofoam cup of coffee and a packet of shelled sunflower seeds for the day ahead. Interrupted only by a visit to grandma’s, a bathroom break, or a stop at Dunkin’ for a sandwich and second brew, we’d drive around the four-county area for hours, our second-hand treasures piling up in the truck bed behind us.
Yard sales are as layered as onions. There’s always something more to appreciate about them. In my younger years, my main pursuits were video games and rollerblades. As my love for literature overtook my teens, I made a beeline for the book stacks, rolling my eyes as I overheard Dad haggle with someone, “Would you take ten for this old motorcycle helmet?” I’ve now come to appreciate this sacred ritual, seeing it more as the nature of the game than a means to play it. Truly, the best things about garage sales are the conversations you have at them.
No used object comes without a story. A pile of old frames held pictures once. The beat-up canoe in the yard was a staple in dozens of family vacations. That pocket knife found overseas during the war just needs a little polishing up. Pots, pans, and nice china were wedding gifts, and the baby clothes in the corner are too snug on growing kids. Whole histories strewn across the lawn.
A couple questions later and you can see the owner’s eyes light up, precious moments and half-remembered tales unraveling like ribbon.
Our current culture sees us rarely take the time to explore other perspectives or mingle with people outside of our comfort zones. Whether out of fear, prejudice, pride, or flippancy, we engage less and less. Online algorithms create echo chambers from our clicks and much of our mainstream news media, leaning left or right, seems to only contribute to the divide. We’re losing each other.
In the olden days, the front porch was the community-facing portion of the house, unlike the backyard, which connotes more privacy than sociality. The garage sale performs a similar function: The neighborhood is invited to step onto your property and see if you have anything for sale that they’d like to buy. Yard sales keep the community connected. They allow us to let each other in a little.
Dad and I have been fortunate to make friends with other regular garage-salers and some sale holders over the years. The friendly competition of seeing another picker show up to the same sale only adds to the fun, especially when you’re pitching offers over items no one else looked twice at.
I don’t live at home anymore, but Dad still sends me sale listings. He knows I’ll go if I have the time, because the only thing more fascinating than antiques are the stories that aged them. And the only thing better than stories is the community that shares them with you. Planning to stop by a garage sale this weekend? Maybe I’ll see you there.