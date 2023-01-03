We always talk a big game during the last week of the year. Whether you are a hardcore goal-setter making quiet time to plan and strategize or someone fatigued by relentless self-improvement messages and just vaguely hoping you can be better next year, we all think of the future a little more this time of year than any other. There’s so much promise in the clean slate of 365 fresh days with no mistakes in the them yet.
Each year, we plot to prevent “should ofs” and “could ofs” by utilizing “more” and “less.” Less junk food, more water. More awareness, less screen time. More side hustles, less 9-5s. Most of our resolutions are great ideas (well, except the ones that make us more selfish, less graceful), but mankind has always struggled to embody its ideals. “The best laid plans of mice and men …” and all that.
As much as innovation and self-improvement can enslave us to a spirit of being never enough for ourselves, their opposing values of laziness and complacency are made none the wiser in comparison. There’s a new message going around that laziness is just a social construct, an invention by the capitalist system to keep us hamsters on the wheels of production. Granted, Microsoft Outlook asks me each Monday if I “recharged” over the weekend — as if life’s main purpose is the weekday grind!
Like every false statement, there’s some truth to that argument, particularly our society’s addiction to efficiency. But the irony of laziness is that it congratulates itself by reaping the benefits of others’ industry. Milton Friedman famously said that there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and he was right.
Can there be a balance? Can we embrace productivity while valuing leisure? Why is everything so hyperbolically over-inflated, as if the virtue of things is only found in their most extreme states? Excess is one of America’s deeply-held values, after all. And yet this is the very thing cutting our resolutions off at the knees.
The writer George MacDonald once wrote that it’s a better thing to have an ideal, fail it, and yet continue to strive for it than not aim for higher ideals at all. When we demand from ourselves perfect adherence to our ideals, we are bound to fail, and fail to the death of hope. Expectations too high create disappointments too deep. But that doesn’t mean we can’t expect, nor does it imply that we should refuse to feel the consequences.
Last year, I made too many goals. I did try to make them very specific, as proponents of the SMART Goal formula assert for success. I met a handful of them, such as prioritizing exercise and healthy eating at home. Others didn’t happen, like writing 250 words every single day.
I do take some time during the last week off the year to reflect and reassess, but not too much. Life is too messy to plan to the nth degree. When we have a good view of our failures, we let them fuel not foil us. When we’re healthy, we appreciate successes instead of bowing to them. Here, as in most things, extremes are unhelpful. May we work hard and rest well in 2023, rejecting the militarism of both capitalism and self-care-ism. May we pursue balance, knowing the truth is sought before it is received, and see the good life as the trellis of our days.