Writer’s block. It haunts us all. When the white blank page that so often looks like an invitation suddenly turns into a yawning void that seems impossible to fill, it’s a bad day.
Writers typically fall into two camps when it comes to this: those patient for inspiration and others who defiantly plod through 250 agonizing words. Depending on the kind of writer’s block, I can react either way. I’ve been experiencing a good bout of this common literary malady for a couple months, which has served to put a lovely little dent in my writing goals.
But the other day, I stumbled along a good reminder that caught me off-guard — in a romcom, nonetheless.
What happened to romantic comedies? Long gone are the days of the greats like Nora Ephron’s “While You Were Sleeping,” Bonnie Hunt’s “Return to Me,” and other classics like “While You Were Sleeping,” “The Wedding Planner,” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” These films are timeless because they are both romantic and comedic. The stories were original, yet predictable where they should be, and were meaningful to the bone. Even when there was no higher moral at play, each element had a purpose, each character some complexity.
Today, this seems hit or miss.
The other night, my housemates and I had people over for some wine and a romcom. Though we subscribe to just about every streaming service between the three of us, the group struggled for a good half-hour to find something of value. We watched trailer after trailer filled with unfunny crass jokes, characters with zero chemistry, and paltry pacing. Five google searches for “good romantic comedies” later, we found “Set It Up.”
“Set It Up,” which is directed by Claire Scanlon and was released in 2018, is pretty good. Now, it’s no “You’ve Got Mail” for sure, but it’s not without real charm. I won’t spoil the movie for you here, but “Set It Up” works because it actually says something about life, relationships, and the complexities of both being a person and loving one. Granted, my positive opinion was probably helped by the fact that the main female character was an aspiring writer.
Just before the film’s resolution, the writer is revealed to have procrastinated on her big shot at a breakthrough article. She’s afraid of success, says the male lead. And so, she descends into a sad Ben and Jerry’s breakdown scene reminiscent of “Bridget Jones’ Diary.” Her roommate finds her in this dilapidated state and gives her one of the best movie pep talks I’ve heard in a long time. Essentially, it’s this: Embrace the bad first draft.
Lots of us have a complex that practices something like, “If I’m not immediately good at something, forget it.” We want to be instant savants, produce the best possible thing with the least possible effort. We want to be born with it, not get it from Maybelline. But as my college professor used to say, most writers are not geniuses, they’re just hard-working writers. They embrace bad draft after bad draft after bad draft. Why? Because the thing about bad drafts is that they do not stay that way. The more we do, the better we get.
As we step into a new month, let’s embrace the bad drafts of whatever we do. Then, reward yourself with a good romcom — after half an hour of scrolling, that is.