That was one weird Christmas. Granted, Christmas 2020 was probably weirder for many, but for some reason last year was mostly run of the mill for my family. But the unpredictability of life, especially these days, comes for us all, sooner or later.
Christmas 2021 was hard in some ways: my grandma’s health quickly waning, other relatives needing to be rushed to the hospital for emergencies, old family tensions bubbling underneath it all.
But what also smarted was the loss of traditions — not by intention, but by distraction. No carols were sung, no raucous white elephant game, no small sermon by my grandpa, and no family-wide prayer before Christmas dinner. Without these things, it just didn’t feel like Christmas. But, if I’m honest, the whole of this holiday season felt, well, off. Sure, I could chalk it up to busy-ness or the holiday rush, but I don’t think slowing down would have really solved it, even if I had the chance to slow down.
If Christmas and the feelings that accompany it rely on outward stimuli or an inward drudging up of emotions, then the Christmas spirit and its meaning will forever be unreliable. If Christmas joy really depends on our willingness to usher it in, then wonderful Christmases are a double miracle.
Grinches live without and within, eager for any excuse to shove our fingers in our ears and resist the “noise, noise, noise” of other people finding reasons to rejoice despite grief, disappointments, and paltry decor. Some may call such untouchable joy the resilience of the human spirit, but I wager that it is really the result of an inspiration way beyond our capacity for invention. And that is the real meaning of Christmas: Something happened to us, not from us, that envelops and embraces even the most hollowed of hopeful holidays. But enough philosophizing on my end — I’ll let “O Holy Night” say the rest.
The one thing I really asked for this Christmas, I got: a huge slow cooker. Twelve-year-old me cannot believe I would ever request such a thing! While I am becoming quite the prolific soup-maker in my household (perhaps my housemates should be the real judge of that), I wanted a slow cooker so we could make more meals for large groups and expand our Taco Tuesday gatherings. As much as I love community and finding ways to foster it, I am still mostly an introvert. When things feel hard and heavy and the world sees to swirl with despair, an absurd, childlike joy seems offensive to the self-pitying heart. But it’s the very cure. Hot meals and hospitality are one way we can let in the “noise, noise, noise” needed to reframe every disappointment in light of the gifts we have already undeservedly been given.
Christmas kinda sucked this year. But no matter. We will put away the stockings, take down the lights, and chuck the tree to the curb. Not with haste or spite, but with openness to a passing season.
Theologian Howard Thurman says that Christmas is but day one of reconciliation work that unspools through the rest of our year. So true. But, rooted in the spirit of Christmas, that work is easy and the burden is light.