The first few weeks of each January are some of the most optimistic days of the whole year. There’s something about a fresh calendar, 365 whole days yet to come and full of endless possibilities, that puts a spring in your step.
Granted, anxiety and hope are bedfellows in the face of uncertainty, and the current state of things provides much to worry about. But I think New Year’s resolutions are, at heart, an act of defiance to our apathy and acedia toward “the way things are.” Whatever difference we want to see must always start with us, the only thing we can control after all. And, once in a while, we get the urge to try again, to grow into better people than we were yesterday. The only way to do so? In the words of the poet Rainer Maria Rilke, “You must change your life.”
As of today, our resolutions (if we’ve set any) are in full swing: The new running shoes have been broken in a little. There are a couple pages filled in the writer’s notebook. Maybe, like me, you’ve finished a book, or even two, by now. OK, that’s a not-so-humble brag. Or maybe you’ve already messed up a resolution, or rejected the idea of resolutions altogether. Whatever your choice, the cool thing about changes is that they can be made anytime, not just in January. But, nonetheless, January is a great place to start.
My resolution list is a blend of things. Some items are repeats and will take some time to engage (“start climbing the 46 high peaks”). Some are new (“15 min walk every day”) and require the diligence of a daily discipline. I’m also trying to read 50 books this year, which is a feat in and of itself. But I love the competition with myself, the joy of diving into a new book, and the satisfaction of having read and savored each item on my list. On the other hand, I do not like hiking, so those 46 peaks will be miraculously won, if at all (a girl can dream, can’t she?).
My point is, good change includes being uncomfortable — even in the changes we enjoy. Pushing the comfort zone to its limits is why resolutions both succeed and fail, but it’s the pursuit of it that improves us, not necessarily our achievement. We get up. We try again.
Annie Dillard once wrote, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” I love this quote. It reminds me that every day is crucial. We can allow the monotony of our days to unfurl without our say in them, but they always unspool to an end. A new year offers us a chance to change our lives. But it’s OK if we can’t today. We’ll try again tomorrow.
Is there a book you think I should add to my reading list this year? Which of the 46 peaks should I start with? Shoot me an email. I’d love to hear your favorites.