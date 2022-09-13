The older I get, the less I get it. I’ll be turning 29 this month (and for the next 10 years, mind you!), and I already feel like I’m way behind on what’s cool. They say your 30s are the new 20s — a theory I’m happy to test here soon — but the shifting sands of culture are moving at a pace I already can’t keep up with. The times make us, the familiar cultural grooves have a hand in shaping us into who we become, and so it makes sense to get stuck in your own generation’s grooves. That said, I am definitely missing the TikTok groove by a long shot.
Previous generations grappled with cultural shifts with phrases like “those darn hippies” or “grunge is just noise,” while still turning up the radio on their own preferred genres — music their parents would have abhorred just as much. But that’s how it goes. Today is always stretching out ahead of us, dragging in tomorrow too soon for our liking.
And yet, culture is also enduring. The fashion of the ’70s has rolled around again. Same with the ’90s, especially in my generation. Our penchant for anything nostalgic has us shopping more at thrift shops than the mall. Even low-rise jeans are back, proving that not everything coming back into style is good. As for music, psychedelic has married elevator muzak and dubbed its progeny “lofi.” At concerts, cassette tapes are offered alongside CDs and vinyl. Some things that wash up on the shore of culture don’t go back out to sea again for a long time.
One thing that’s stuck around — which I am grateful for — is good ol’ classic rock ’n roll music. This weekend, I stopped over to Abilene, a music venue in Rochester for the Rockin’ Rochester Weekend. Rockin’ Rochester events sometimes give you the feeling that you’ve stepped into a time machine. The first weekender I attended had a lineup chock full of ’60s surf rock bands. Most groups were made up of millennials like me; others, slightly older. Half of the audience was dressed like Danny Zuko or Twiggy.
At this weekend’s show, however, I was one of the youngest people attending. Folks from just about every subculture could be found. A guy in a Lynyrd Skynyrd T-shirt and cowboy hat sitting at my table smoking a Parliament. An older lady who clearly just got off work and was ready to dance. A young guy clad in classic white T-shirt and Levis — in one of the other bands, I’d come to learn — whispering to his hippie-styled girlfriend something about the group currently playing. And the guys on stage: rock-and-rollers with slicked-back hair, long sideburns, a mean sound, and attitude to boot. Culture eclectically endures.
I expect younger generations, inspired by current fads like lofi, to one day create whole new genres with these things at the root. Like the tide, fashions roll in and roll out, leaving some sediment to rest and taking more out into the deeps. A wise man once said there’s nothing new under the sun. I’m inclined to believe him.
Abbey Sitterley’s “Around 520 Words” appears every other Tuesday. Contact Abbey at