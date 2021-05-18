A couple weeks ago, I visited Dallas, Texas with some friends for a conference. One of the conference leaders, who moonlights as a real estate agent, mentioned that over 1,000 people are moving to Texas every day. The market there is booming. When I asked him what’s motivating these migrations, he replied plainly, “Politics.”
Population numbers are undergoing massive shifts in cities all over the country. This year’s census findings resulted in New York and California losing the most House seats of all states, with Texas and Florida gobbling up the most. Either this is a mass exodus or we all just really like Chick-Fil-A. Probably both.
Throughout the rest of my trip, a question lingered: Is it better to leave a place that doesn’t represent your values or stay and be the difference?
I’ve denounced echo chambers in this column a few times, simply because I feel they’re one of the greatest underlying problems unraveling our social fabric. Bolstered by online algorithms that are more than happy to serve our whims, we often choose to listen to, associate with, and participate in circles that agree with us. Why? Simply put, we like to be comfortable and we love to hear that we’re right.
While the pursuit of comfort and affirmation could certainly be unwise reasons why folks choose to leave, there is still something to be said for just being plain fed up. New York is navigating a slew of issues right now: a politically-embattled governor, confusing state messaging and, at the time I write this, a slow reopening from one of the tightest lockdowns in the country. Not to mention these Upstate NY winters, am I right? And yet, right now our real estate market is almost as hot as it is in Texas. Don’t be discouraged, New York’s still got it going on. There are so many options on the table.
For those arrested in the paralysis of choice, the Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard offers this helpful advice: “Marry, and you will regret it; don’t marry, you will also regret it; marry or don’t marry, you will regret it either way.” Okay, maybe that’s not super helpful, per se, but Kierkegaard is right. Regret is inescapable. As psychotherapist Adam Phillips says, we choose by exclusion. Saying yes to some things requires us to say no others. We may look back at our choices and wish we had chosen differently, but there’s a certain courage in facing a new day armed with the beauty and wreckage of our past, meeting head-on whatever new thing is required of us.
This weekend, one of my good friends and housemate announced that he’s taken a job in Miami and will be moving in three weeks (Florida gains another!) His move is motivated more by opportunity than politics, but he still joins a large swath of society that are uprooting their lives in search of what they want.
So should we stay or should we go now? That’s a personal decision only we can make for ourselves. At the end of the day, there’s work to do wherever we land. Though choices are never without consequence, chances can be missed, and if hoped-for utopias reveal themselves to be a mirage, it’s as much of a strength to pack up and go as it is to stay.