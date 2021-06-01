Of all the industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic, local music scenes have endured one of the worst years in recent memory. Small bands and solo acts that rely on merch and ticket sales to keep living the dream were thrown in a tailspin, forced to pivot and search for work in a difficult job market. The fans, too, have strained their patience. What’s summer to a music lover when it holds no festivals or concerts? But after a year and a half, live shows are finally back. “Nature is healing,” as they say.
There are rumors if commerce continues on this opening trajectory, this summer will be one of the wildest yet. As the Roaring 1920s were born out of the Spanish Flu, so too are the 2020s expected to perform as we emerge from the threat of COVID-19. Some rejoice and some hesitate, but I think in our own ways we’re all excited to see whole industries come alive and the streets fill with music again.
Starting a band in March 2020 was not ideal, but my friend Katy and I began our duo The Local Hang-Ups right as New York state entered its tightest lockdown phase. Our collaboration, songwriting, and performing — all things that would normally develop best in-person — were forced to go virtual along with the rest of the world. Predictably, attempts to land gigs amidst arbitrary rules for bars and venues that left owners reasonably wary to book proved fruitless. It was a hard time for performers and venues alike, but the slower pace allowed for creative advantages, too: More time to write and revise, to better our skills, define our expectations, and carve out our sound. And I think we’re better for it.
Today, booking is still a longshot but not due to closed doors. Musicians everywhere are dusting off their “axes,” warming up their amps, and loading up the van; answering summertime’s call for music with a resounding “Yes!” Some venues are booked out through September. For The Local Hang-Ups and other bands that cherish their local scene, this is a beautiful problem to have.
In examining the big moments in history, historians and researchers typically turn to the art made in those times to understand them. But creativity is more than just a way to express ourselves or shed a trail of breadcrumbs for tomorrow’s textbooks. We often speak of the mystery of creativity in describing songs that came to us out of nowhere or ideas that arrive at the right time, but notice how the gift of these things comes with the impulse to share. As the Episcopal priest and writer Robert Farrar Capon said, “A silent lover is one who doesn’t know his job.”
So while we might find that the majority of music made during lockdown has a distinct, unshakable flavor of isolation, we can overcome the loneliness of yesterday by even the small act of sharing. Nothing draws a community together like a bandstand concert in the park or an open mic at the local coffee shop, and these opportunities to share have finally returned. As for me, I’ll be singing along a little bit louder than before.