There are a host of reasons why the Finger Lakes area is special, but being a musician, I’m partial to its venues. At least one night of the weekend just begs to be spent catching a live show or hanging out with friends at a local spot. I’m sure a few places have already come to mind for you, the reader.
As the pandemic wanes, live shows are still hit or miss due to last-minute cancellations. Plus, there’s nothing like that fickle New York winter weather to throw a wrench in your plans. Either way, keeping up with the music scene is important to me, and my other column, “Sit for a Spell,” gives me a great excuse to stay in the loop.
For me, attending live shows is almost as fun as playing them. My band, The Local Hang-Ups, got to do just that this weekend, playing two shows back to back. First, we trekked down from Rochester to the Lock Stock Bar & Grill, a great spot nestled at the bottom of Bristol Hill. Neither my bandmate nor I are much for winter sports of any nature (I wouldn’t know what to do with a pair of skis!), but we loved the warmth Lock Stock gives off — especially with the temperature a frigid minus-2 outside. You snow enthusiasts are tough cookies.
This was our first show of the year, and we were glad to get back at it. After taking off a couple months for the holidays and various other commitments, it felt so natural to perform again. But, for me, the best part of a live show is not necessarily the music we play, but engaging with the audience and seeing folks entertained. At one point, a dad danced around with his kids to our rendition of Buddy Holly’s “Rave On,” and that just about made the night for me.
And that’s why I think concerts might help save the world. You and I could disagree about a plethora of things: politics, religion, critical race theory, TV shows, or whether “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas movie. But then Buddy Holly happens. The social distances fall away, and what remains is just people: full of worth and meaning, with whole worlds inside them, jamming out to a classic song that’s been making people dance for decades.
We drove home from that show with windows frosted from the inside out, debating whether we should also book some shows in Miami.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, we pulled into Penn Yan to play at Laurentide Beer Co. for an afternoon show. I absolutely love Laurentide. A cozy, downright gorgeous brewery, they boast a number of solid beers (try the Berliner Weisse!) and a steady lineup of great bands. It’s really hard to be disappointed. While Saturday-night events typically draw big crowds anywhere you go, there’s something really special about the intimacy of a Sunday-afternoon gig. People might not dance as hard they did the night before, but they’re more likely to chat with you. These conversations in between songs are really sweet for us because it’s a whole extra level of connection and gives us a chance to share about the music we play too.
Turns out back-to-back shows can really tucker you out, but it was the satisfying kind of tired, and made for one heckuva great weekend.
Any suggestions where The Local Hang-Ups should play next? Send me an email. In the meantime, we’ll be around!