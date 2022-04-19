Spring is, without fail, the most magical season here in the Finger Lakes.
I acknowledge many readers may disagree and champion the unrivaled richness of our autumnal foliage; this is a fair argument, indeed. But for me, the region’s gradual unthawing from the stranglehold of winter is full of all the joyful tension of anticipation, especially on deceitful bright sunny days that boast a 29-degree temperature.
Wineries, which thread along the Finger Lakes, look for the first signs of green on the vine, while townsfolk sweep out the town bandstands ahead of summer concerts on the lawn. The crab apple trees begin to bud. Spring yawns awake.
When I was younger, I would strive to get up at 6 on many a cold Saturday morning just to join my dad on errands around town. Styrofoam cup of coffee in hand (Styrofoam is practically illegal these days, or will be soon), I’d head out to the backyard to help Dad with the most strenuous tasks first: loading up scrap metal on the truck and tilling the garden. We always did the hardest things first, taking advantage of the cool of the day. My work boots became wet quite quickly as we tread around in the morning dew.
Tilling the garden was always my favorite task, not only because it really took a load off my dad’s shoulders and strengthened mine, but because it seemed like the healthiest thing to do. Cultures all over the world have garden stories. I’m personally partial to the Judeo-Christian ones (especially in that sweet hymn “In The Garden”), but the prevalence of garden imagery is all over history and lore. From the Garden of Epicurus (both a symbol of detachment in the Epicurean school of thought and a real garden where such beliefs took shape) to Japanese Zen gardens and the medieval meanings of flora we still express today, it seems mankind has always had an intrinsic relationship with working the ground.
In the Bible, Adam’s working of the ground is a mandate before the fall. Thus, Christian doctrine teaches that work is an integral part of God’s design for humankind and not a broken result of depravity to be mourned.
But gardening is also a reminder of the life cycle. We put a seed in the ground. It dies, sheds it husk and transforms into a something new: a sprout that grows into a stalk, a sapling, then a tree. Each spring tells us new life is possible.
And so I would dig my metal tilling tool into the raised beds, the sun rising in the east, getting higher and hotter as I dig. The cracked, dry soil breaks and shifts. Creatures from underneath scurry away into the edges of the wood frames. Soon it’ll be time to make rows and space out plots of the seeds. And the curtain on nature’s grand production will lift again.
As I write this, around 5 inches of snow was expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday, challenging the hope a sunny morning has to offer. But no matter. We’re used to this, right? Spring is still coming. It’s well worth the wait.