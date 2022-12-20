Say what you will, but “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is one of the best Christmas movies of all time. My family and I watch it each year and rarely meet the credits with dry eyes.
Among the plethora of Christmas movies out there, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is the only one that features Michael Caine in the lead role and Animal on the drums. And if you don’t think the caroling rabbit puppet is adorable … well, I don’t know how to help you.
The adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale is loaded with great songs, feel-good moments, and witty Muppet dialogue, but it’s the subtle moments that really shine. One part in particular stands out.
Fresh off revisiting his painful history with the Ghost of Christmas Past, Ebenezer Scrooge is yet again awoken by the toll of the clock. He jolts up in bed, shrouded by the fabric of his canopy bed in the dark, and searches the room for the second spirit foretold. “Nothing,” he exhales.
Suddenly, a warm light overtakes everything and, in the doorway, looms a large, bearded face. “Ho Ho Ho,” the Spirit chuckles. “Come in and know me better, man!”
The Ghost of Christmas Present is the definition of bounty. Not only is he so big that he takes up an entire corner of the room, his space is decorated with cornucopias of harvest goods lit by candlelight. When Scrooge tells him he seems absent-minded, the Ghost replies, “My mind is filled with the here and now, and the now is Christmas!”
Of course, each Ghost has a role in Scrooge’s road to salvation, yet it’s Christmas Present that plants the seeds and draws Scrooge, not just out of his numbness, but into the warm heart of Christmas.
In all the hubbub of holiday shopping and Christmas Day prepping, we are often apt to be drawn into two familiar pitfalls: materialism and isolation. We search like mad for the perfect gift, spending more time feeding the corporate machine than we do meditating on the people we’re giving them to. Uncomplicated families devoid of dysfunction do not exist, so we draw inward, gritting our teeth for awkward family time. Or maybe Christmas is a reminder of what we don’t have, what we lost, and the joy of others feels like a punishment.
We’re all like Scrooge, missing or forgetting or resenting the plot of Christmas in our own ways.
In its own way, I believe The Ghost of Christmas Present can be an example for us. “Filled with the here and now,” the Ghost does not despair, despite his intimate knowledge of the suffering around him. And yet, the Ghost, though still and reverent in those moments, does not lose his joy.
A few years ago, I heard joy defined as rootedness. If joy were strictly an effervescent emotion, we could never maintain it. The Christmas messages of love, hope, peace, and joy would be a joke. But, if to have joy is to be rooted in something — say, the Christmas story — the life it gives and sustains in us isn’t dependent on our whims and fancies. We receive it like a gift, and pay it forward like one too.
There is something deeply beckoning about the Ghost of Christmas Present’s call to “Come in and know me better man!” and truth about the “presentness” of that call. It’s every day, in every moment: an invitation into the heart of Christmas.