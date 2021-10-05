Over the past 18 months, concerts have been held on a wish and a prayer. The bigger the venue, the greater the hesitancy — and for good reason. But adaptability and the soul’s need for music and community have combined to foster the resurgence of an old faithful: the house show.
In the late spring and summer of 2020, news organizations all across the country began reporting on “porch concerts.” As the name suggests, these at-home performances welcomed musicians to play on the front porch, with attendees taking in the show from lawn chairs spaced six feet apart. Such porch concerts met a variety of social and personal needs during the height of the pandemic, including opportunities for musicians to practice and perform, neighborhoods to keep close ties, and music-lovers to enjoy the live experience they crave. These events weren’t tied to any organization or network — people simply saw the idea on the internet or the news and said, “Hey, we should host one of these.” And a movement was born.
My band, The Local Hang-Ups, had the pleasure of playing one of these porch concerts at a home in the Chili area around that time. It was our second in-person show as a duo and, after three months of mostly social isolation, we were a little nervous but excited. Live streams just cannot compare to live faces. We played on a small concrete deck at the front of the house to about 20 people, all spread out around the yard.
Finally performing the songs we had written during quarantine was fun, but it didn’t compare to the time of fellowship that followed. The folks I met and the conversations we had were really special, and I was struck by how life-giving such a small concert could be — especially in these times. In fact, the last few minutes turned into a sort of open-mic, with everyone sharing a song or two they keep in their back pocket for when a guitar gets passed around.
What I love most about this format is the personal intimacy it suggests. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good CMAC show (Death Cab for Cutie’s performance there in 2014 is still one of my favorites), but the odds that such a large concert will strengthen local ties are slim. There’s a warmth in inviting your neighbors over for drinks and a backyard performance, chatting with the artist after the show, and getting to know more about the people who live on your street. Music is a universal language, creating a commonality between even the most disparate groups. We all have more in common than we think.
Even as we enter autumn, house shows are still popping up all over our region — though many have moved from the porch to the living room. If you haven’t heard of one to attend, maybe consider hosting one yourself! Healthy communities start with willing hearts who aren’t afraid to knock on doors and invite people through their own. If these times have taught us anything, it’s that fostering togetherness in our neighborhoods is more than a social good, but a virtue meeting a very human need.