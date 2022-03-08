My newest television series fascination is Hulu’s “The Dropout.” Centered on the life and (try-hard) schemes of famous fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, the show is a fascinating look at one woman’s ironclad determination to double down on something that doesn’t work.
Enhanced by lead actress Amanda Seyfried’s excellent portrayal of Holmes (one easily forgets this is the Karen of “Mean Girls” fame), the show offers quite a few subtle takeaways in its examination of Holmes that say just as much about our culture as they do this person’s eccentricities.
But first, a little background: Elizabeth Holmes was once CEO of Theranos, a company that sought to create an at-home blood-testing system. Long story short, the technology was years beyond Holmes’ entrepreneurial brainchild, but Holmes was determined to “change the world.” The show tells us her childhood dream was to invent a product that was well beyond expectations of possibility. Ultimately, it’s this fervor that takes on an unhealthily determination and destroys her.
What “The Dropout” has shown me — inadvertently — just three episodes in is that many of our cultural problems are a symptom of doubling down on things that do not work.
When I was younger, my excuse for taking a gap year between high school and college was, “I’m attending the University of Life this semester.” In hindsight, this was a silly thing to say, but I don’t regret that year of working and learning on my own terms. And, like Holmes, I would later drop out of university for a better opportunity.
Some recoiled at my decision, but higher education simply isn’t what it once was. Rather than encouraging critical thinking and free expression, many universities (not all!) seem more inclined to develop only a certain kind of professional with a certain set of beliefs and practices. But that’s a column for another day.
My point is that, while there are many voices warning that this lockstep adherence to one pedagogy is ultimately self-sabotage, many universities are choosing to double down.
Students too who feel more called to trade work or blue-collar work experience social pressure to go to college instead — as if non-corporate jobs are beneath them. They are encouraged to double down according to cultural standards at war with their own interests, and we are surprised when midlife crises and massive turnover rates abound.
This plays out in our government as well. There are plenty of political philosophies and systems that have been tried and tried again, only to produce the same pitiful, unhelpful results we experienced the first time we put them into play. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different result, what does that say about our systems?
We know that certain economic practices yield better results than others, and yet we double down on the same broken policies with the naive expectation that they won’t inflate the economy like last time.
How many of us double down on the same habits that discourage our success, our health? Why do we respond to dysfunctional relationships by injecting more dysfunction into them?
We can break the cycle by first cultivating one thing: humility. Admitting we are wrong, misguided, in over our heads, self-sabotaging, uncertain, and — honestly — human, gives us our first step into the clarity of a better life.