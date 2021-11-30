For the last four or so years, my Sunday nights have not been complete without a Compline service. At about 8:53 p.m., some friends and I empty our pints at the nearby bar, throw our coats on, and take the short walk to the Christ Church on East Avenue in Rochester. Passing through the large iron doors, we take our steps gingerly through the candlelit hall, each step like a stain on the silence therein. We take a pew on the left, sometimes on the right, and wait as the Schola Cantorum singers line up in robes at the front of the sanctuary.
“The Lord Almighty grant us a peaceful night and a perfect end,” the lead tenor begins. The chorus bellows a hearty “Amen” in response. The next 20 minutes of liturgy seem to go by in an instant, but it’s hard to imagine a better close to one week and the beginning of another.
Regardless of religious background or preference, there’s something to be said for weekly rituals. Though dogma is largely considered to be a whole lot of pomp and circumstance for its own sake, at heart, it’s a set of agreed-upon values and principles. In other words, dogma is an order of things we think we should do — and we operate on dogmas every day.
For me, ritual is a remedy for my addiction to what can be summarized as “the new, the now, the instant.” Our society, carried at lightning speeds thanks to technological advancement, enables us to obtain novelty at a never-before-seen rate. I can get ahold of something new and intriguing whenever I want: Watch a movie on my phone, get updates from friends and family far away, dive into a political debate, or desperately Google the song that’s playing in this coffee shop. The possibilities are endless, and they usually result in games of comparison or discontentment as I interact with more than I can process. Repetition of this kind of consumption satisfaction only widens the appetite for it, and I find that this mindset demands more than each moment can even provide. It’s neither healthy nor sustainable.
The cure for this is rhythm. Setting aside a certain time each week to be contemplative, to think, reflect, pray, or even sit and be bored reminds us to pause and remember the sweetness of the ordinary. Ferris Bueller’s timeless advice serves us well: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
At the Compline service, some attend to pray, others to center themselves or just enjoy the beautiful chorus. But what I love about it most is the predictability of the liturgy. The chorus rarely changes the arrangement. It’s the same verses, the same Latin words, the same melodies and pauses, again and again. In an age where we’re always looking for the next best thing, ordering our days with familiar rhythms keeps us from flying off the merry-go-round.
As we enter the holiday season, the temptation for hustle and bustle only grows as we anxiously hunt for the best Christmas gifts, plan out the family meal, strategize our travel times, etc. But these festive months don’t have to be defined by the hectic nature they tend to espouse. We can still make time to settle down and let the slow and familiar liturgy of our lives steady our days.