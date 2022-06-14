I love interviews because they are full of ideas. Whether they are explicitly stated by the interviewee or come up long after as I ruminate on the conversation, it’s impossible to talk to someone without learning about their worldview in the process.
Talk to a farmer about a new initiative and you learn his agricultural ethics. Chat with a local businesswoman and you’ll learn what kind of economic system she prefers. Converse with a politician … well, you might hear a lot of ideas, though you may wonder as to whether there’s anything really behind them.
In our relativistic age, we like to bandy about phrases such as “my truth” — an ambiguous sort of assertion that belittles both the self and the truth. This is another example of a worldview: a set of beliefs that guide how we interact with the world. Yet “my truth” is a tricky one. The buck inevitably stops somewhere. As we go about our lives, we will one day come across someone acting on “their truth” and, not just think, but somehow know it isn’t kosher.
If we really believe that all truth is relative, then who is to object to anything? If there’s no objective, constant arbiter of truth and we must rely only on ourselves for good guidance, then that surfaces another question: How can we trust ourselves?
If you have ever promised yourself that you would eat healthy, work out, study hard, and hit all your personal metrics in one day — only to completely fail at some, if not most of these things — then you will understand how profoundly unreliable we are. Even with the most mundane values. If we can weasel our way out of going for a run, how can we trust ourselves to be good compasses for the rest of what life holds?
Just about every message I hear when I hop online or turn on my TV has something to do with the self. Encouragements to expel “toxic” people (without ever providing a definition for one), act selfishly in the name of self-care, and companies telling me what I “deserve” abound.
It is, of course, important to practice healthy boundaries and take care of one’s body. It’s of even more paramount importance to know what a human right is and which rights we possess. But it’s another to use the language of these virtues to cloak what is really just plain self-obsession — a self-obsession that is exploited by corporations and governments, of course.
While marketing isn’t likely to change soon, our view of ourselves as all-knowing and effortlessly wise can. When we take an honest look at ourselves as finite, mortal creatures who do dumb stuff sometimes, we, ironically, make more informed decisions. We don’t act like a bull in a china shop. We ask questions of ourselves, rely on others’ input and advice, and hold life a lot lighter than the vice grip modern messages encourage.
Tried-and-true virtues like the “Golden Rule” can help us find our way. As we have become so self-focused, we know just how much we would like to have done for us. Now, can we turn that around and serve others? Can we make a difference by welcoming difficult people instead of exiling them? Can we embrace being human?
Maybe. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.