Years ago, on a trip to Edinburgh, I picked up a little Penguin Modern Library Classics chapbook entitled “Why I Am Not Going to Buy A Computer” by environmental writer Wendell Berry. This little, mint-green book has sat on my shelf ever since, but I decided to pick it up the other day. A short read, I devoured it in about an hour, but it left me with a lot to think about.
The chapbook begins with the aforementioned short essay, first published in Harper’s, in which Berry shares his opinions on the frequent uselessness of technological advancement. Written in 1988, he speaks specifically about the claim that computers can help writers become better at their craft, and insists that this is not very likely. For Berry, he prefers his own method, the good ol’ pen and pencil, followed by annotation and transcription (via typewriter to clarify Berry’s penmanship) completed by his wife.
My chapbook also includes letters of response from readers of Berry’s opinion essay in Harper’s. Mostly negative, these letters accuse Berry of being a patriarchal tyrant, with one going so far as to say Berry has declined the computer for a better mechanical model: wife. The rest of the book contains Berry’s defense of both his own values of intention and holistic living, as well as a defense of his wife’s autonomy.
I highly recommend giving the essay a read, which I’m sure can be found in a .PDF somewhere on the internet (though I imagine Mr. Berry would shudder at such a thing). But what struck Berry the most about the replies to his first essay, and me as I read it, were how deeply vicious, defensive, and cruel they were.
In his initial reply to one grumpy response boasting about the computer’s benefit to vital causes by way of info-sharing, Berry has this to say: “Why do I need a centralized computer system to alert me to environmental crises? That I live every hour of every day in an environmental crisis I know from all my senses. Why then is not my first duty to reduce, so far as I can, my own consumption?”
Thinking in modern contexts, this sounds an awful lot like the ever-addictive phenomena of doom-scrolling. What is doom-scrolling? It’s the compulsion to fuel our own outrage, usually by scrolling social media feeds in search of the next political or social thing to get fired up about, argue, or defend. Coined during Trump’s presidency, it could be summarized as “What’s Trump going to do now?”
Of course, this happens on both sides of the aisle, and is predictably furthering political divides. Now there are obvious benefits to the golden age of interconnectivity as well, but the mass-consumption that Berry talks about seems to have taken the lead.
So what if we gave his argument another look? In his initial essay, Berry writes, “I do not see that computers are bringing us one step nearer to anything that does matter to me: peace, economic justice, ecological health, political honesty, family and community stability, good work.” Are doom-scrolling, fear-mongering, info-guzzling, and drinking in live-news television 24/7 really bringing us closer? Or could it be that the most informed age in American history has put modern man on a treadmill of his own frustration?
What do you think? Does Mr. Berry have a point? Should we maybe unplug a bit?