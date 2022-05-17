Spring is upon us, full force. The transitional seasons are my favorites here in the Finger Lakes. It never ceases to amaze me how our dreary winters can birth such verdant springs — each a lesson in the power of rebirth and resurrection. For those who are perpetually cold, such as myself, we finally come alive. May is the month to be outside, to go for walks, garden, take day trips, and end the day with a bonfire. Now’s the time to stock up on mosquito repellant too.
In my neighborhood, people are exercising constantly. No matter what time of day I push back the curtains, I can see runners and walkers of all abilities pass my window. Seeing people out and about was a great comfort to me during the height of the pandemic. At a time when social isolation was encouraged as vital, strangers were as welcome a sight as if they were family. And boy, did I miss my family.
With the frequency of neighborhood exercise relatively constant, I find my excuses to not get up and move challenged regularly. Couple this with the knowledge that a healthy diet and frequent exercise are some of the best ways you can care for your immune system, and I am all but compelled to lace my running shoes.
One thing that has bothered me throughout the recent health crisis has been the lack of messaging around diet and exercise. Don’t get me wrong, though — such life choices aren’t enough to guarantee strong immunity, but the science is clear in that they do help. If I can better my chances by even 10 percent, I think that’s something I ought to try.
Though they’ve been proven vital to a healthy body, nutrition and fitness can be loaded concepts. They certainly are for me.
I’ve never been the athletic type. In high school, I tried out for the softball team one time. Long story short, I was so worn out from the one practice that I could barely get myself into the car afterward. Not really a forte for this band geek. But somewhere along the line, I made what I couldn’t do a part of my identity. I was convinced sports and hitting the gym were just “not for me.” Not only did I turn down a lot of opportunities that could have been beneficial for me, but I also missed out on cultivating an understanding of my physical capabilities. By defining myself by my weaknesses, I couldn’t be bothered to find my strengths.
Joey Schweitzer, a self-improvement personality on YouTube, argues that the comfort zone is not a static set of things that keep us in stasis. On the contrary, it’s an ever-shrinking limitation. The less we do to challenge ourselves, the more things become challenging. Schweitzer explores this idea at length in the video, which has stuck with me.
In recent months, I’ve been incorporating a half-hour of exercise into my daily routine. Sometimes I lift weights. Other times, it’s a simple walk around the block.
My main metric is this: Do something uncomfortable once a day. That’s it. I believe that’s a start to good, lasting change. It’s an opportunity to learn what I’m capable of, which is sometimes more than I thought possible the day before.
Fitness looks different for everyone. For me, if working out provides me another excuse to experience this lush spring weather, I’ll be content.