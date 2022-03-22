As I write this, my bandmate and I are rounding the corner into Pennsylvania. We’re embarking on our first tour, dubbed “Face to Face Tour 2022.”
This trip will take us down to Georgia and back, playing shows the whole way down, with a tentative one or two more on return. The cool thing about it is that each show we play will take place in someone’s home. As readers of this column and my other work may recall, this is my favorite kind of concert setting. Only in someone’s living room can an artist and their listeners enjoy closeness and conversation. While big concerts certainly provide their own invitation to close ones eyes and become both inundated and surrounded by music at unholy decibels (not knocking this in the least — I love being carried away), the house show is its own immersive experience. Few spaces make room for connection between a performer and a viewer.
It’s this close-knit aspect of the tour that lent inspiration to its name, but the real-deal reason for the title is our song about division, aptly called “Face to Face.”
Written in 2021 during a couple weeks of civil unrest, both of us were exhausted and grieved by the state of once-close friendships that had drifted into the undertows of political polarity. Bolstered by social isolation, canceled opportunities for interaction, and the algorithm-fueled echo chambers of social media, it was clear that the lack of in-person communication was of chief detriment to ever-widening divides.
When our only engagement with someone is from behind screens, it’s easy to compartmentalize a complex person into a “nothing but.” Examples include: “nothing but a leftist,” “nothing but a bigot,” “nothing but a toxic person.” I could go on.
And yet this “nothing but-ism” is itself the paragon of bigotry. When we refuse to admit, or even imagine, that people can change or have reasons for belief we may not know of or understand, we become people who are less open to change. An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. We could all turn the cheek a bit more these days.
These are the questions “Face to Face” asks. Can friendship be stronger than politics? How can we build real, personal bridges back to each other while also acknowledging a difference in opinion? And what about those values that are deeper than opinion? Can we love despite them? While our song doesn’t attempt a strong answer, it offers a nod to the tension and suggests in-person hangouts might light the way there. I’ll leave the rest of the interpretation up to you.
As we take another winding road down those big hills just a few miles into Pennsylvania, I look out the window and see a smattering of homes in a small hamlet tucked into the valley. That little community is full of people I’ve never met, with entire worlds inside them, each with their own griefs, joys, experiences, and strong opinions. It’s safe at a distance. But community invites us into more. And, if we’ve forgotten the blessed mess that is doing life with each other, we can get back. But not ’til we have faces again.