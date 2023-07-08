SP4 Ross Edward Bedient, 242nd Assault Support Helicopter Company, the “Muleskinners.”
I have heard his name randomly throughout my lifetime and my father speaks softly when it trickles from his lips, still catching on that lump in his throat after all of these years.
Ross was my father’s best friend during his high school years. They weren’t exactly classmates as Ross was a year older, and they met in the trades program offered in the local school districts. Dad would have to give you the particulars but I know that he and Ross became fast friends. Ross was the good looking, charismatic fellow with the private home life and the GTO, convertible I believe, and my father was his friend.
The times were changing, our country was going to war in a little place in a jungle that no one had ever heard of.
Small town boys would watch Westerns, read Louis L’Amour, and once they saw SSgt. Barry Sadler on the Ed Sullivan Show, they all wanted to be Green Berets.
My father and Ross were no different. They would enlist and go to war, together, just as soon as the younger Xavier was old enough.
But kids grow up and dreams sometimes fade, life gets in the way and plans change.
My father was in college as the Vietnam War unfolded on the nightly television news programs. The country was at war, with itself as well. Demonstrations, riots, protests. Families ripped apart, both by the loss of young soldiers and the disparaging reactions of their fellow man.
Ross had come and gone from the area in several different attempts at making a living. Then, in a selfless and perhaps frustrated act, Ross enlisted. He did so without telling my father until the final days before shipping out, he was 20 or so at the time. The draft lottery had not yet taken place and my father was hellbent on joining up too, but not so fast young Xavier.
My father tells of letters that came home from Ross, and how they were filled with vim and vigor, at first. As the song goes, they came from an Army camp in California then Vietnam. Ross’ outlook became dark.
Then, in the afternoon of July 10, 1970, the airship in which Ross served as a Flight Engineer — a CH-47A bearing tail number 65-07999 — was struck by a rocket propelled grenade while in a low hover somewhere in the Tay Ninh province. The bird split in half and caught fire. The pilots survived, as well as one or two of the grunts in the back. The rest were killed by the explosion or resulting fire. Ross and his door gunner survived but were badly burned and were subsequently flown out of country for medical. The reports vary on whether Ross made it to Japan or if he perished while still in Saigon. Either way, on July 13, 1970, my father’s best friend gave his life for his country.
The telegram came and the news hit hard: A local boy had been killed in a foreign land. The funeral came and went, the Army headstone a country’s acknowledgment of the sacrifice.
Then a letter from Vietnam arrived in a small town post office box.
It was from Ross.
Among other things that have never been shared, the message was clear ...
“Do whatever you can to stay out of this mess ...”
SP4 Bedient took his role as a patriot seriously and he performed his duties diligently as witnessed by those that knew him in country. But, he took my father’s friendship even more seriously.
I credit Mr. Bedient with allowing me to be created and giving me a life full of freedoms with our father at our side. I’ve always given him that gratitude. My eyes were misty when I lightly dragged that graphite across that sheet of paper along panel 8W, Line 14. I speak fondly of him as I run that old unit patch between my fingers, a colorful depiction of a forlorn white mule in a sling load beneath an inbound Chinook.
He had done what he could to save him all of those years ago and this week I’m thinking he did it again. On the 48th anniversary of that rocket attack, I believe my father had one more specialist with him in that surgical suite. Best friends. Forever.
Thank you so much, Mr. Bedient. We Love You.
If y’all are ever passing through a small town on the western shores of Seneca Lake — Dundee, NY — wander into that little hillside cemetery. Take the gravel drive to the east and there, as you creep along the hedgerow, look towards the setting sun. There, beneath those two mighty oaks, you will see a flat stone with a VFW marker and flag. Walk up and say hello to our hero ... he deserves it.