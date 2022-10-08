The shift has occurred. Autumn equinox has once again greeted us. That moment in time when the sun radiates directly over the equator and then shifts, escorting in fall with its shorter, cooler daylight hours and bidding farewell to the whimsical days of summer.
On differing levels of consciousness, autumn symbolizes liberation from the old. Especially in the northeast, a time for change rings true, what with the trees shifting colors and shedding leaves. Such is a prerequisite so that nature will soon be able to escort in rich new vistas of rejuvenation and rebirth come spring. For now, however, this change is merely a calming rest steeped deep with lucid dreams of such future expectation and renewal.
Beyond the fence at Deer Haven Park, many species sense this shift and begin to prepare for colder days. The transient birding population will depart for warmer climes — hummingbirds, eagles, geese, and oftentimes the resident blue herons to name but a few.
Perhaps the most noticeable activity change, however, is that of the whitetail deer whose breeding season, or rut, begins after autumn equinox and runs through January. Peak rut occurs around mid-November. It is now that the bucks will rub off their velvet, revealing their antlers which play a large part in securing a doe’s fancy.
Most does will come into estrus (heat) and be able to breed for the first time at roughly 1.5 years of age. Gestation will take approximately 200 days, or roughly 6.5 months. Fawns will birth in late spring with the first birthing normally producing one offspring to be followed by anywhere from 1-3 offspring at subsequent births.
During the rut, bucks will oftentimes have preferred does. The rubbing they do will mark their home range but not necessarily in a territorial manner, as bucks will roam together. They are in their most aggressive state during rutting season however, when they will vie for the attentions of does in estrus.
Having said that, mature bucks can weigh 200-300 pounds, run up to 40 mph and leap up to 25 feet, so they are to be respected by any species, including their own. They will not draw boundary lines for mating or food sources, but they will posture or assault other bucks if challenged for either of the above.
Fortunately, engaging in antler-to-antler assaults is not always required as younger bucks will normally stand down to a more mature buck’s posturing. Posturing is a staunch stance — firm and determined — with head level, sites set on the opponent, fur raised, and ears back. A proverbial “don’t mess with me” appearance. Surprisingly, younger bucks who stand down to this display, be it for food choice or breeding, will not vacate the premises altogether but merely concede for the time being only to revisit the situation later when there is not so much controversy present.
Meanwhile, does can also seek strength and status. One would tend to think that the transitioning beautiful reddish-orange summer coats would also lend to the attraction, but deer pupils are dichromatic. They see in two-tone blues and yellows and cannot distinguish oranges or reds. For the whitetail at DHP, differentiation regarding coat color for brown or white will also not tilt the scale when choosing a mate. It is more survival of the fittest and most likely opportunity as it presents itself, with an innate sense for safety from predators always coming into play.
Autumn. A fascinating time to tour the park as activity abounds while all wildlife shift with the season, allowing change to grace the landscape and make room for the new. Come. Celebrate history and wildlife encounters beyond the fence. Sometimes a little change can do one good.