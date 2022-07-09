She could see the sky from where she lay curled in lush grasses that swayed in the breeze above her head. Birds sang a symphony, an overture of the greater performance which was the birth of day. An innate sense told her to stay hidden, to wait. Quiet. Still. Vast shadows shifted, encompassing her. She immediately sensed the change, causing a coolness to her surroundings. Her small world had no sooner darkened when the shadows suddenly ebbed, basking her once again in light and warmth. She was hungry. Fear commanded her solitude and she bleated. A responding snort quickly followed. Mom was nearby. The swishing sound of approaching hooves through foliage, and breakfast was served. The wee fawn nursed intently while the doe’s wary ears twitched, eyes resolute in protection of her newborn.
Every species has its own survival mechanisms and time ingrained rituals. The whitetail deer are no different. Such an innocuous creature, their presence at DHP turns any adventure into a treat with the observance of a brown or white whitetail. Incorporate birthing season into the mix and visitors are blessed with the fascinating sites and sounds of newborn fawns.
At this time of year, questions abound about the welfare of the newborns in the wild. Camouflage is such an important factor for these beautiful creatures, even in a conservation area. Nature has recognized this need and has provided. Dominant gene (brown) fawns are born with white patches around their eyes, on the throat, underbelly and beneath the tail. Their reddish-brown coats will have white spots which, along with their white patches, serve to blend them easily into their environment. Fawns will keep their spots for their first summer, the timing of which is now perfect for visitors to encounter. Average births commence in May and June after roughly a 200-day gestation that begins in peak rutting season around mid-November. Most does will birth 1-2 fawns.
Fascinatingly, recessive gene (white) fawns also will be born with spots that blend into their fur. Lacking the brown fur pigmentation (leucism), these fawns will not realize they are “different.” Their herd will accept and rear these fawns with all good intent as they would any brown fur fawns.
Even though fawns will learn to stand within 10-15 minutes of birth, undeniably the most important factor of a fawn’s camouflage and survival is their ability to lay quietly hidden in surrounding vegetation. This survival mechanism is used to keep scent levels at a minimum to avoid predators. During this time, fawns will nurse 4-5 times a day and the doe will never be more than a few hundred feet away. Fawns will remain this way for their first four weeks of life — the timing of which brings us to now when many fawns can be seen up and roaming with does.
Roaming allows fawns to be taught to forage, those camouflage spots continuing to keep brown whitetail blended into the landscape. White whitetails are of course more susceptible to being observed not only by passersby, but also predators, which makes having a white whitetail herd thriving at DHP such a gift of nature. Weaning will occur anywhere from 1-6 months of age with males accompanying their mothers up to 1 year of age and females up to 2.
Camouflage. Nature’s way of protecting one species from the ill fate inflicted by another species. However, survival of the fittest plays a role in any wildlife environment, DHP’s wildlife notwithstanding. Considering this, it is nice to know that the largest known herd of white whitetail deer are being protected within the confines of DHP and along with their recessive gene carrying relatives are blessed with 3,000 plus acres on which to thrive. An unparalleled gift that the Finger Lakes Region recognizes as a blessing. Who would want to hide that!