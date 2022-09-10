The sun glistened, shining rainbow-hued reflections off dew-covered wildflowers and timothy grass, enticing one to step into its prism-like environment beyond the fence at the Seneca Ordnance Depot. The year was 1949. A soldier performed security patrol as the hummingbirds zipped about imbibing nectar. Little did this soldier know that his next few steps would reveal a surreal site. An all-white, whitetail buck and fawn focused into view — a visage that did not dissipate even after numerous intentional blinks of the eyes.
Fascination must have filled that soldier’s mind and assuredly resonated on all levels of his being. With exuberance like that of a miner striking gold, word quickly spread and a military protection ban was ordered. Thus, history was made.
Fast forward 50 years and the unsettling realization of a military withdraw threatened the protection of the now largest known herd of white whitetail deer. A community banned together and staunchly supported a conservation effort, and the rest again ... is history.
Not surprisingly, any conservation effort not directly supported by federal or state funding is a challenge. Deer Haven Park is no exception. Since its inception in 2017, park officials have sought to overcome many hurdles, including a mass pandemic. However, it takes a village to acquire anything worthy for all to benefit — in this case nature, wildlife, and their human interactions as well as the sanctity of the Depot’s military history which affected the entire country — all deserve to be held in reverence and respect.
Deer Haven Park continues to be attentive to this delicate balance with endless behind-the-scenes necessities to help the park thrive. Management, staff, and volunteers invest time, energy, and donations to help keep touring landscapes cleared, pasture grounds open for wildlife grazing, corn plots for nurturing, and a protected environment for all wildlife within.
The Visitor Center requires its own attention as well. The gift shop needs to consistently be supplied with merchandise. The museum memorabilia and displays need to be acquired and properly presented for educating purposes. Tour routes need to be in place for both auto, bus, and private touring schedules. Staff, tour guides and drivers need to be secured, trained, and available. These, just the tip of the iceberg to run a conservation park with public tours.
It takes a village. Then there are the special events, and special sales offered on tours and merchandise, beginning season grand openings, fall festivals, open wagon tours, and end of season celebrations. All take time, staffing, preparation, community support, tourism support, and general appreciation and recognition of this nonpareil conservation park.
The bottom line? All funds and donations contributed to DHP for any tour, event or merchandise sale stay within the park to help sustain the wildlife, the grounds, the crop plantings, the Visitor Center, the staffing, the tour buses, and the tours themselves.
Yes, it takes a village — where each individual who has a heart and ability to give in whatever manner is greatly appreciated. An ongoing circle of give and take thanks to a community that didn’t want to witness the demise of the largest known herd of white whitetail deer and wished to keep the vast military history of the Seneca Army Depot respectfully alive.
A lone soldier on patrol in 1949 had no idea that nearly a century later, his monumental lifetime encounter would develop into such a blessed contribution to life in Seneca County. Those at DHP are immensely aware however and continue to tirelessly work to keep what once seemed like a dream a tangible reality for all.