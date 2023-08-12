To the outsider, it may appear the Seneca Army Depot came into being with a bang in the summer of 1941, flipped a community upside down and then sheltered in place behind clandestine operations festooned with intrigue. After staking its claim in history — some infamous at that — the entity silently pulled out a half-century later, leaving a community once again striving to upright itself.
Fortunately, many believed this facility’s vast military history should not be as silent as its parting. Enter Deer Haven Park, LLC.
One of the numerous fascinating provisions of the park is the sharing of that history. Many a park patron expresses how they’ve served — some right on site, others nearby — but no matter where, all are appreciative of DHP’s homage to the Depot’s presence and veterans everywhere.
Additionally, many veterans will often donate items to the park’s museum. Everything from photographs to patches, armaments to uniforms. One such contributor, SSG Christopher Vogt, U.S. Army recently donated his dress uniform.
Chris voluntarily enlisted in February 1969 at the age of 18, following in the footsteps of both his grandfather who served in the Army during WWI, and his father who served in the Navy, training at Sampson Naval Base during WWII. When inquired of his service, Chris said, “I served from 1969 through 1978 — 8 years, 9 months, and 29 days.” He shares these numbers with a smile, but his exact knowledge of them hints of something deeper, and the glint in his eye alludes to such — thoughts which remain unspoken.
Once basic training was complete, Chris partook in specialized training to become an Army Ranger with parachuting qualifications. Speaking both French and German, he became a wire and radio communications specialist. The capabilities required of this responsibility, along with when and where this staff sergeant served may present slight what with today’s advancing wireless technology. This would be a dire misconception.
During the Cold War, Chris began his military duty in Korea where he served in 1969-70. Thereafter, he was assigned to Germany in the 8th Infantry Division from 1970-73. Here he was a radio repair tech and communications chief in defense of Germany and Europe from possible Russian invasion.
Chris also served at Ft. Hood in Texas as communications chief until serving a four-month stint in Jamestown, New York as station of choice recruiter for the 2nd Armored Division, a.k.a. “Hell on Wheels, Patton’s Own.” Finally, Chris was stationed in Sandhofen, Germany as communications chief and platoon sergeant.
When in the field, he oversaw a platoon of roughly 45 radio technicians and repairmen. The group carried not only radios but all other wiring and equipment needed to set up communication with base camp. This then cutting-edge technology was imperative to keep abreast of dire situations. Telephone lines were run and checked for proficiencies. Any repairs needed to be done readily while also keeping track of all the unit’s designated whereabouts on a huge field map. Predetermined times for all units to report would be set for the mission at hand to receive direction from headquarters. Quite the feat and one of necessity to not be taken lightly.
The expanse of this one soldier’s sacrifice in serving his country ended with many notable medals, citations, pins, and patches, all of which are evident on his donated uniform now on display in DHP’s Visitor Center.
This, just one of the many tales of bravery and service DHP’s staff are humbled to often hear, along with many veterans’ thanks to the park for its historical military preservation. Likewise, DHP continues to uplift and give thanks in return, a reciprocation which may wane in caparison but is nonetheless forever from the heart.