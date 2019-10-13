Autumn is normally not a time of new beginnings — most assuredly not like that of spring. For Seneca White Deer, Inc., however, autumn seems to be the time for many firsts. The first white deer tours began in November 2017, and now ...
Frost threatened as dawn broke. The clear autumn horizon parted a veil of morning mist which bowed to the rising sun and disappeared like a fleeting fairy in a clandestine tale. The parting gave way to a bright, beautiful autumn day, one that beckoned hearts to seek new and exciting adventures beyond the fence.
Roughly 400 of those hearts were set to run a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon course through Deer Haven Park in the early morning hours of Oct. 5 when Seneca White Deer, Inc. hosted its first Run with the Deer Fall Festival.
Willow Running, owned and operated by Mike and Michelle Samoraj who conduct races all over central and western New York, managed the race. Medals were given for those who placed in numerous age group categories. Many reported seeing white deer during their trek through the park, making their journey unique to any they’d participated in thus far. Numerous others shared their delight in the course and that they are already looking forward to next year’s event.
As runners placed, vendors and artisans were completing setup, and soon the first SWD Fall Festival was in full swing. Music filled the air from the Ende Brothers and (at rotating times) Private Ryan, both regional favorites, while visitors began arriving. Soon the parking lots were full. Attendees from near and far expressed their pleasure at being able to come out to support this non-for-profit white deer ecotourism park, making the day a great success.
In addition to hourly departing mini-45 minute bus tours throughout the park, many families (some of which even brought Fido) were able to entertain their children in bounce houses, and with hands-on crafts. Intrigue also was piqued by Twilight Alpacas, who came not only with product for sale but two stunning and sociable alpacas.
Ronald Raes Farms hosted “Pineapple” the Holstein, “Oreo” the pig, and a huge turkey that kept voicing his opinion of the day to any who would listen. Everyone, not only the kiddies, enjoyed these animal encounters, especially when their handlers led them on walks throughout the general area.
Blowin’ Smoke Barbecue, Geneva Gelato, Stoltzfus Produce, and Seneca Coffee House kept folks fed and hydrated while Loomis’ Chainsaw Art Works put on a nice display of awe-inspiring carved wildlife replicas.
Participants could venture from representatives of the Seneca Falls National Women’s Hall of Fame to the Montezuma Audubon Center while interspersing unique artisans such as William Sliter’s Handmade Knives for culinary use that boasted deer antler handles. Finger Lakes beeswax and honey, wine tasting, quilting, jewelry and wildlife photography, as well as all-natural canine treats were available, all quality wares.
Educational walking tours into the park were led by professor John Van Niel of the Finger Lakes Community College Conservation Wildlife Program. Rounding out these talks, three volunteer students tabled numerous animal pelts and antlers while explaining how these advantage our wildlife friends in their natural habitats.
Cayuga Bird Club conducted bird walking tours while World of Wildlife Education Encounters (WOWEE) gave a presentation inside the Welcome Center. Seneca County Historian Walter Gable spoke of the history of the former Seneca Army Depot, and Ben Williams spoke on deer management and the importance thereof.
Thus, another autumn first goes down in the books for SWD, which is looking forward to sharing many more unique and exciting adventures. Meanwhile, do partake in the year-round variety of tours regularly offered and support this local non-for-profit. See you soon!