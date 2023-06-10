As humans, we all seem to have some kind of ritual, whether individually or as a family unit. A ritual is defined as “a series of actions or type of behavior regularly and invariably followed by someone.”
Rituals are occurring not only on the human front but also in nature. Have you ever noticed the rituals of spring? At Deer Haven Park, nature’s rituals of spring are noticeably abundant and welcomed sites for humankind and wildlife alike; and I daresay, they are notably some of the most profound.
First evident are the blooming of the daffodils whose bulbs were planted by hands of old, and which still blossom near abandoned farm foundations and early 1900 schoolhouse properties. Their beauty is rebirthed every year in areas where remembrances of life as it once was a century ago refuse to be vanquished with time.
Ritualistically blooming also are the row of lilac bushes that previously gave boundary to the 1878-founded Wesleyan Methodist Church parsonage that once hosted pastors and visitors alike in its pre-WWII era. Butterflies ceremonially dance around these abundant blooms as if paying homage to their continual rebirth, nectar, and fragrant blossoms.
Park trees awaken, their emerging leaves dance upon gentle breezes with a rhythmic rustling reminiscent of Native American rainmaking gourd shakers, ritualistically honoring the spirits. Similarly, it is as if this deciduous chorus is shared not only with their own plant species, but with all earth on varying levels of consciousness. Joining in this display are DHP’s innumerable birds, that conduct their own ritualistic dances, songs, and nesting techniques. All prepare for welcomed new births.
Finally, DHP humankind has their own springtime rituals as well. Staff and volunteers annually meet in spring for a preseason overview. In preparation for an appreciated ecotourism season, many behind-the-scenes activities need to be accomplished not only in the park, but also in the Visitor Center. For the park’s many helpers, welcoming visitors is merely the proverbial icing on the cake. To accommodate the enormous workload required in keeping an ecotourism park, this season the team welcomed additional employees.
New gift items and more historical artifacts were secured to enhance the Visitor Center. Flower beds were cleaned, tour route roadways repaired, and planting areas tilled to ready for corn and clover. Much to the delight of all involved in this conservation effort, an aerial wildlife count revealed a growth in the white whitetail deer herd, as well as a plethora of nesting waterfowl. Numerous mallard and wood duck nesting boxes are being placed this season to accommodate and welcome these feathered guests. In addition, thousands of fish are being added to the park’s 60-acre pond, and hundreds of chestnut and oak tree plantings will serve to enhance this 3,000-plus acreage for all species.
An exciting change for visitors this season will be a reduced rate for the virtually guided auto tours, available without reservations Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through the end of October. Check the website for the park’s hours of operation. Tour guide-accompanied bus tours will be available on Thursday and Saturday late afternoons, reservations required. Also, still available this year upon request are the tour guide-accompanied private, charter, and school field trip tours. Visitors also will be happy to hear that back by popular demand this autumn is the 2nd Annual Fall Festival highlighting the popular open wagon tour rides, scheduled for Sept. 30.
For the time being, however, the rituals of spring — whether those had by nature, wildlife, or humankind — will be acknowledged, appreciated, and celebrated as they unfold, once again, beyond the fence.