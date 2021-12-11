A fundamental fact in the creation of history is how the numerous facets of mankind’s united hearts, combined with conditions which allow this unity to flourish, can form memorable realities.
A thick frost, glistening and endless, had graced the landscape the morning of Deer Haven Park’s 2021 annual end of season recap meeting. Staff and volunteers from all over the Finger Lakes converged at the Visitor Center looking forward to sharing this year’s tourist season adventures and experiences, as well as to offer new and innovative ideas for next season’s locals and tourists.
As the crew arrived, high flying V-formation, southbound-seeking geese honked, causing hands to raise above eye level, shading a bright morning sun despite the cooling temperatures. Unspoken farewells lifted in telepathic unison.
A steady west breeze waved the Stars and Stripes proudly upon its demolition site relocated flagpole, which now occupies a prestigious place on the Center’s front lawn. Rippling and flapping, this American icon demanded one’s attention and caused a momentary reflective pause. A profound realization of the history held within the land upon which one now stood materialized.
The team gathered indoors to reflect and share stories, soon making it apparent to all how the creation of DHP and the preservation of the Seneca Army Depot’s military history and its unique wildlife is so important to so many.
Finger Lakes residents were found to return repeatedly, contagiously exuberant for a variety of tours — be they auto, bus, private, or photography. Many of these locals had made their voices heard for the preservation of the white, whitetail deer herd for future generations, as well as to never forget the part the Depot played in our freedom throughout the many wars fought from 1941 through the 2nd Desert Storm.
Visitors arrived from all over to hear of this military history and enjoy the park’s flora and fauna. Many ventured from all directions of NYS, but also from the Northeast, and as far away as Nevada, California, and even India!
Discussions prevailed on how to make the park a better habitat for wildlife, an even more rewarding historical experience for visitors, and how contributions from tours and product sales will continue to remain in the park to sustain these plans and ideas.
Staff experiences with former Depot stationed veterans who visited to tour the grounds they once served upon surfaced. How returning for these men and women brought a depth of memory and emotion, pride, sacrifice, and service — all which DHP members deeply admire and appreciate. These shared sentiments most always included an encounter (or two) with the resident white, whitetail deer.
Then there was the young lady, a fifth-grader from the Los Angeles area of California who had done a book report on the white, whitetail deer and just had to see for herself. As her mom checked them in for their tour, she shared how they had flown from LAX to JFK, rented a car and drove directly to DHP. The anticipation, adrenaline, and sheer excitement of this family to tour was a contagious phenomenon that permeated the entire park that day.
A moving of hearts. From near and far and continuing for this small group of staff and volunteers to keep, to nurture, to share. A moving of hearts. An energy propelling forward into the 2022 tourist season with even more visitor opportunities to experience. To never forget how history moves hearts and how, even now, hearts are moving to make history.