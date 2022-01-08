Snowflakes softly and silently fall, gracing the landscape at Deer Haven Park. A gray, overcast sky extends a hand to escort in an early dusk. The birds have hushed their song. The winds are resting. Serenity, in the vast wilderness beyond the fence is enveloping, wrapping around all like huge angel wings — comforting, calming, serene.
The snow begins to coat the landscape akin to sifting powdered sugar upon one’s favorite confection, quickly evolving nature’s photographic realm into only silhouetted, dense trees whose darkened arms stretch skyward.
A few shadowy whitetail deer meander and graze, capping off their eventide meal with a bite of this and a taste of that before inconspicuously easing into the night, soon to become invisible to the naked eye.
Earth sighs.
Within the park, the depth of night’s darkness is vast. Where there are no homestead windows illuminated and no lit thoroughfares with moving traffic, there is only night in all its glory. In this present state, it is as if a portal opens in the mind’s eye. A step back into times of old when life was wrought with uncertainty of one’s next meal, job security, and the consequences of impending war. When nighttime for the average Seneca County resident would soon bring about an acknowledgment of what it meant to have a newly constructed Army Ordinance Depot in its midst.
It was Nov. 15, 1941 when the last igloo construction was completed, number 500. Soon thereafter, on Dec. 7, 1941, the attack on Pearl Harbor caused the United States to declare war on Japan the very next day. Also on Dec. 8, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave his “Day of Infamy” speech. A declaration of war with Germany on Dec. 11, 1941 followed, placing a firm foothold for the U.S. into WWII.
The first week of January 1942, 80 years ago this month, saw the first shipment of ammunition arriving at the Depot, none too soon to supply our military who were on their way to fight overseas. Soon, no matter what time of day or what one may be doing, all eyes would be directed skyward at the slightest sound of aircraft. A “what if” would hang ominously in unspoken words as passersby would seek the overhead sound prior to continuing with their daily activities.
Housewives would soon be recruited to record for government officials all plane sightings, including any visible markings on fuselage, date and time of day seen, as well as direction of flight.
Schools would be teaching students to report to the center-most part of the building when air raid drills sounded. Children were instructed to stand facing the walls with their arms folded up over their heads for protection. We were, after all, at war, and such matters were to be taken seriously.
There were other drills as well, town and county drills that would soon come into effect in the months that followed. Drills of darkness. These drills would unfold upon the activation of an air raid signal whereupon every man, woman, and child would be responsible to darken all lights, remain secure indoors, or immobile in their automobiles, until the okay was given. Blackout precautions meant all household lights out, all automobile lights out, all streetlights out, darkened store and business establishments ... total countywide darkness.
Darkness and silence. Stepping back to night and its cold, tranquil serenity beyond the fence at Deer Haven Park, one can only imagine the apprehension and fear that total darkness brought in the winter of 1942. A page in the history book of time that serves to bless this conservation site of today with respect, humility, and gratitude.