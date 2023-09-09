To blaze a trail. Alluding to such denotes new beginnings, or that of forging forward. That then leads one to ponder: What of the trails of old? It is said that a trail can take years to develop, a landscape change that is very gradual. When taking this into consideration, discovering any trail suddenly takes on depth, dimension, and intrigue.
There are many such trails at Deer Haven Park, some well-worn, others appearing to be in the birth stages. These, however, are not forged by mankind (more on this later), but by the resident white and brown whitetail deer. You see, much like humankind, deer are creatures of habit. They are known to roam, on average, a radius of 1-3 miles from where they were born — a region they deem “home.” Of course, extenuating circumstances exist to this theory, as deer need to feel safe, and nature needs to provide sustenance.
Thus, whitetails have connecting pathways to secure food, water, shelter, and leading to areas of safety from predators. Their trails act as a labyrinth of roadways, much like mankind’s many highways and byways. Deer are very social animals, so while traversing their vast travel network, they will communicate with one another as well as leave a scent trail, sometimes to mark a territory, other times to simply announce their passing by. An act akin to leaving a note on the neighbor’s door, “Came to visit, sorry I missed you!”
In like fashion, there are times when whitetails will alter a frequented course to throw off scents and confuse predators or avert humankind. Additionally, these many deer “roadways” may quickly change due to a shift in herd dynamics, or if the terrain experiences drastic change, like that of downed trees, or flooding.
In general, however, the same herd will use the same multiple trails in the same area, rearing its young to know the intricacy thereof. Preferring the path of least resistance, the deer’s favored treks slowly manifest over time, wherein traveling becomes less arduous, requiring less energy to navigate. This is important, especially in the Northeast, where wintertime demands whitetail live off their fat preserves and limit excess activity. Oftentimes, the same destinations may be reached from numerous directions, also an important feature, allowing for alternate routes of quick departure.
Stepping back in time, the Iroquois readily accessed deer trails for their own travels. Such trails had seasonal uses to make their labors less burdensome for planting, harvest, and the seeking of sustenance providing migratory animals. Further enhancing upon the whitetail’s established pathways, the Iroquois developed a network of trails upon which they would also navigate for trade, socialization, warfare, and for the sharing of information. Communication and trading occurred using wampum, stringed beads which served as money, decoration, and as a form of the modern-day letter. One might say some of these early trails were the first postal carrier-type routes of their day.
Some Iroquois trails were miles long, many starting as deer paths, developing into foot and horse-led paths, and forming an infrastructure that could span the state. One such pathway, dubbed the “Iroquois Trail,” ran from Albany to Oswego — approximately 190 miles long!
Later, early colonists treated numerous trails as normal routes of transportation and, as time progressed, these original deer-turned-human footpaths became wagon trails and, eventually, automobile-safe, paved roadways.
All thanks to the deer. In this case, the white and brown whitetail of DHP, whose treks, unbeknownst to their creators, continually blaze a trail in a landscape worth forging forward. Whose ancestral treks helped establish the area’s first known passage, and whose current treks continue to stake their mark in local history.