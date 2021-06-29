When I first arrived to the area 20 years ago and would travel to assignments, in the summertime, I would routinely pass a small sign at the corner of Angus Road and Route 14 that read “daylilies.”
A few years in — and in need of feature photos for the paper — I stopped at a town of Benton site tucked off the main road called Grace Gardens. I thought it was just a display garden of daylilies. It wasn’t until a couple of years later I was made aware that any of the 2,500 individual cultivars there actually were for sale.
Through those early interactions I became friends with Tom and Kathy Rood. The two met as teenagers and married not longer after. They both were licensed amateur radio operators, and they were together for over 60 years. Their union resulted in six kids, 12 grandchildren and five grandchildren with two more on the way. Unfortunately, Kathy will never meet the latter two as she passed away last summer from cancer.
A tribute is being held at Grace Gardens Sunday, July 18t at 2 p.m. It is open to the public as well as the day before when the garden’s annual Open House will be held. The flowers will be in peak bloom.
Tom and Kathy grew up in the Binghamton area. They moved to Oaks Corners in 1967 when Tom took a job with NYSEG. Kathy was a stay-at-home mom. In 1971 they purchased the current property where they initially grew and sold grapes. Together they built the home they shared there. After Taylor Wines left the area, it was decided it was not profitable to continue grape production on their 19 acres.
In 1993 it was Kathy who started messing around with daylilies. Tom’s mom had about 400 hybrids of her own, though she never labeled or registered the breeds. After she died they were transplanted here.
For those wondering about the name of the four-acre Grace Gardens (est. 1994), it was in recognition of Tom’s mother Grace.
Soon the couple was creating and registering their own daylilies, and they were becoming an important part of their lives. They would become members of the American Daylily Society.
By 1995 Tom was president of the Region 4 area of the Society which included New York, New England and parts of Canada. Tom and Kathy would go on to become authorities in the field of hybrid daylilies with Grace Gardens becoming nationally recognized. They created the Finger Lakes Daylily Society.
Initially, it started as a display garden but after a visitor pressed them hard to purchase some, the couple decided in 1996 it was actually a good idea and the proceeds would help offset expenses such as property taxes.
When I met with Tom last week I remarked at how Kathy was soft spoken, kind, gentle and had the most pleasant demeanor. It never wavered throughout all the years I knew her. Tom responded that he received over 150 cards after Kathy passed away. He says that every single one carried that same similar message and sentiment.
She was certainly the yin to his yang. Kathy always had a kind word to say. I wouldn’t go as far to say that Tom Rood was “Tom Rude,” but he certainly is one to express his thoughts and opinions freely. He told me she knew just the right time to throttle him down. Kathy was not some subservient wife, she was an independent thinker who also was a Master Gardener, Shaker-style basket weaver, fine artist (painting) and involved in her church.
Naturally. she was the one who dealt one-on-one with the customers while Tom was often a busy worker bee in the gardens.
I remember Kathy explaining to me the process involved in creating and then registering a new daylily. It takes a couple of years from start to finish. The daylily had to be hardy enough and also had to have its name approved.
It was a fascinating process. So I asked her if I she and I could together create a hybrid daylily for my daughter Chelsey. She happily agreed to do it. She asked me about some of the qualities that stood out about Chels, also color and size questions. I can proudly say that “Chels you are something else” is part of the Grace Gardens family. A few years ago Kathy and I went through the same process again for my granddaughter. Now “Cora we adore ya” exists. What I didn’t know, until fairly recently, was that this was something she did specially for me and was not allowed or offered to others.
Kathy ended up hybridizing, naming and registering 69 daylilies. Some of the names included: Bit of Sunshine, Keuka Cascade Falls, Little Lavender Kiss and Sweet Seneca Plum Fairy.
Kathleen D. Rood was the truest example of what the meaning of grace and aplomb is. May you rest in peace.