This is the 100th year a group known as the Tuesday Piano Quartette has been getting together to tickle the ivories.
Usually, a piano quartet is a musical composition of piano and three other instruments. Those other instruments often consist of a string trio: violin, viola and cello. A rarer form of piano quartet consists of two facing pianos with two players at each piano. This type of ensemble is informally referred to as “eight-hand piano,” which was popular in the late 19th century before the advent of recordings.
Naturally, the group has seen participants change, but not as often as one might think. The Geneva community and beyond will have the opportunity to witness a rare public performance — and celebrate the group’s centennial — this Sunday at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, starting at 3 p.m.
The Quartette originally was formed when Dora Smith of Geneva acquired a second piano by happenstance. In 1922, Smith and three friends started playing together on Tuesday afternoons. Soon after, they acquired a collection of quartet musical arrangements that the group still possess — and the rest is history.
Much of the music played today by the group is from that original collection of music books, with more inherited and others added from members’ trips abroad. It now totals over 350 works arranged for eight hands and includes symphonies, chamber music, overtures, and tone poems.
As the name suggests, the Tuesday Piano Quartette features four pianists who still meet regularly on Tuesdays at one of their homes. Though there are four core members, there are others who serve as substitutes who also have a love for the instrument.
The Tuesday sessions last three hours, with a break in the middle for some tea and cookies — part of a tradition established in the group’s earliest years.
In a piece that was written about the group 14 years ago, it notes, “At Quartette there is a band of pianists able to together tackle what is impossible for only one, pushing personal limits to keep up the pace, reveling in orchestral works … ” It goes on to describe the tea break as “a place to rant and rejoice, tease and comfort.”
Two people sit at each piano. There are four separate sets of music sheets, with the person sitting on the right playing the upper range and the musician on the left playing the lower range.
As you might imagine, the women, even though becoming members at different time periods, have established quite a fellowship and become very good friends along the way.
The current core four have been together for a while. Though they play weekly, it is very rarely for public consumption. So this week’s performance, they hope, will be quite special. And, because of that, they have been working hard to maintain that high level of musicianship.
The program Sunday will feature six compositions. They looked at pieces they played over the many years and picked some favorites.
Meg Heaton is the longest-serving member of the group currently. She was invited to join in 1977. She is a graduate of Oberlin College’s Conservatory and has been playing since the age of 8. The Heaton family is well known in Geneva for its musical abilities, as her two children are accomplished, professional musicians.
Hilda Collins joined the group in 1984. Her Geneva home is the location for the majority of the Tuesday practices since 2014. She also attended Oberlin College, where she concentrated on music and science. Collins joined the group after moving to the area and meeting Heaton in 1983, when their children attended the same play group. One year later, she went from substitute to part of the core four.
Interestingly, Collins grew up in Lexington, Ky., where her piano teacher was the notable Nathaniel Patch — who happened to be from Geneva early in his life.
As for the Tuesday Quartette, Collins says practice is not practice per se, but a truly fun time. The closeness that the four have finds them experiencing together the stuff in all their lives from joy to sorrow.
Linda Cox is the newest member. She has been a part of the Quartette for eight years, not too long after moving into the area in 2013 to be closer to family living here. Like her cohorts, Cox is an exceptional musician. She also plays organ Sundays at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, where her husband is musical director and oversees the Bell Choir. The couple also have children who are very talented musicians. Cox started playing piano at age 6.
With the Quartette, she has honed her sight-reading music abilities and is enjoying playing stuff different from the Baroque and church music she was accustomed to. Her entrance to the group was at the invitation of Hilda Collins.
And, coincidenaltly, she too studied at Oberlin College’s Conservatory.
The fourth pianist is Jewel Hara. I have stayed away from mentioning ages because of the lack of relevance, but I feel Jewel is so impressive and inspiring that it is worth noting she is 86 years old. She is full of a joyful and vibrant spirit. Hara, whose parents were Syrian immigrants, has been playing with the group since 1999.
Hara recalls taking piano lessons as a child and actually hoping one day she would be good enough to play with The Quartette. Apparently, the fine reputation and its existence were less of a secret back then.
She no longer has a piano at home — she has been trying to downsize — so she practices at the church she attends. St. Michael’s Church in Geneva gives her unlimited access.
Hara keeps her “chops” in shape by playing a few times a month at nursing homes and, for 20 years, at the New York Chiropractic College Commencement ceremony.