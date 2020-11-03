About six months ago, when New York was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 30,000 new cases per day in the United States created a lot of anxiety. So for me it’s extremely odd that this past weekend, the rate grew to a staggering 99,000 new cases per day with little to no public alarm.
I guess the new normal has desensitized everyone, with social distancing and mask wearing reducing the stress level. Many people seem to have “COVID fatigue.” In other words, they are tired of it all.
Things are still very different, however.
Judy White-Wunder of Canandaigua was looking forward to a big celebration for her 80th birthday on Sept. 9 of this year. Big because between Judy and her husband, Art, have 69 offspring, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judy and Art both were married prior … twice each, in fact. Neither has ever been divorced; all of their previous spouses died.
With the novel coronavirus shutting down any notion of a large get-together, Judy came up with a solution that best fits the person she is: to use the occasion of her birthday for the greater good, something she has done throughout her life.
Helping people has always been a priority. That includes her longtime affiliation with food pantries, some of which she had a hand in starting.
So her birthday wish this year was to raise $5,000 for Foodlink. The word went out to her many friends and family to, if they could, help out the all too many who are food deprived in our region. Over 75 people chipped in to reach the final amount of $5,200.
Pleased is an understatement as to how Judy felt about it.
Judy also has been active as a Methodist pastor for over 40 years in places such as Savannah, Enfield, Auburn, Butler, Montezuma, Painted Post, Corning and, lastly, Bluff Point in Yates County.
Born a Baptist in Montour Falls, she tells me she felt a calling to serve God when she was 16 at a Word of Life summer camp in the Adirondacks. She was sitting on a large rock near the lake and still remembers vividly the moment when the calling to spread the word of God entered her being.
Her parents weren’t exactly thrilled. At the time, there were very few Baptist pastors.
Later at the Baptist Institute for Christian Workers she met her first husband, George White, who not only was on a path to the ministry but also was interested in helping in the war on poverty. He also was pursuing a masters in social work. Heavily inspired by him, she became a Methodist and also developed an interest in social justice issues.
A wife and mother, she didn’t get her own bachelor’s degree in social work until 1985, and in 1988 she graduated from Colgate Divinity School in Rochester. She was ordained in 1990.
George developed health issues and died in 1995. He was only 60.
Later, Judy would meet and marry her second husband, Ed White, no relation to George. He was a Presbyterian.
Judy plays piano and organ and sings. Ed could play the trumpet. So the two hatched the brilliant idea to have a musical ministry. They bought a van — the kind with nothing in the back end — and would load up her upright piano (pictured) along with microphones, amplifiers and speakers and head out to perform/preach throughout the region. At one point, they were asked to play at a church in Florida. Through contacts they also were invited to do their thing for congregations on the way to the Sunshine State.
Judy recalls how fun and wonderful it was. They did this for six years, singing Gospel songs and in between tunes preaching some. They were named “Nu Song” because New Song was already taken. It turns out “nu song” also was referenced in a passage from Isaiah during their wedding. It continues this day on Judy’s New York license plate.
Ed died at 73 due to complications after hip replacement surgery.
Three years later Judy met Art Wunder. Both volunteered at The Living Well in Penn Yan, which helps people in immediate need by assisting with food, dry goods, referral services, vouchers, prayer and more.
When you get up in age, long courtship are not always best time-wise. So, they met in May and were married by October.
Both have always been heavily involved with volunteer work. In addition to the food pantries and Foodlink, Judy was a board member at Living Well.
Art, now 91, is quite active. He plays golf often (first started at age 72) and recently completed the Keuka Comfort Care virtual 73-mile walk/run. Judy walks a mile a day and finds joy in practicing tai chi.
The two refuse to be sedentary and encourage others to be more active on several levels.
Because they both have had two spouses pass way, Judy offers counseling for widows/widowers who are having trouble moving on. Not moving on by finding another partner but rather moving on to stay mentally healthy and be a productive citizen in general. Judy says it is important for people to realize there is often so much more living to do.
Anyone who might find some value in this effort can contact Judy at jdwefw2@gmail.com
During interviews I often throw in at least one oddball question. For Judy, because of her strong religious faith, I asked if situations arise in which she feels the need to curse.
She paused for about 5 seconds, looked at me and said “to hell with you.” I swear it was followed by a long hearty laugh from both of us.