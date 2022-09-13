On Nov. 16, 2004, my first column in the Finger Lakes Times was published. My guess is that I have written close to 500 since.
That first one focused on the topic of an immigrant family from Mexico. The wife was documented and had a newborn child. She faced one of the biggest dilemmas of her life: Her husband, who was undocumented, was being deported after a local bank reported him when he tried to cash his IRS refund check from taxes he paid through his farmworker income. Ultimately, she decided to return to Mexico to be a family unit again and abandoned all hope of achieving the “American Dream.”
For readers who might feel that undocumented farmworkers have no right to be here illegally, I hope you think about that notion while eating at your dinner table. It’s a table that likely includes vegetables, fruits, milk and more touched by an undocumented worker’s hands because it’s virtually impossible to find American citizens to do that sort of labor-intensive and back-breaking work for nominal pay.
Since 2004, I have written many columns about those coming here looking for a better life. That will now include Teresa Ortiz Gutierrez of Penn Yan.
On Oct. 4, 1990, a week after getting married and just 18 years old, Teresa and her husband came to the United States. They looked at it as their “honeymoon trip.” It was easier back then to travel here. She got a visa and he obtained a green card.
More than three decades and three children later, Teresa has reached one of her lifetime goals: to own a small grocery store. It was something her parents had when she grew up in Mexico. Now divorced and remarried, Teresa opened Abarrotes Ortiz Mexican-American Grocery Store recently. It is on Route 54 entering the village of Penn Yan, where North Street splits off Clinton Street.
She has worked hard to get to this place in life, with over 25 years at the Agri-Business Child Development Center in Geneva to her credit. She has been able to help her three daughters, ages 30, 29 and 24, graduate from SUNY Oneonta.
Teresa became a naturalized citizen in 2008 and owns her own home in Penn Yan.
When she came here she didn’t know a word of English. How did she learn? She said it was just something that had to happen in order to survive, no matter how long it might take.
Anyone opening a new business knows the time involved. She works seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when she starts her day a half-hour later. She finds someone to help her one day every other week so she can drive to New Jersey and replenish her inventory.
When I asked about having it shipped, she said that companies require orders to be in the thousands of dollars to ship or deliver.
Business has started a bit slowly, she said, but she hopes through word of mouth it will pick up. Since it is unlikely a ton of the farmworkers are reading my column each week, I hope the farm owners and others will tip them off — along with other Hispanics — as to where they can get products in Yates County that they are not only familiar with but might remind them of their homeland.
Teresa has applied for her liquor license (it’s very expensive, by the way). Attached to the store is a two-bay, self-serve car wash that is up and running.
She knows firsthand how lucky she is to live here and not have the constant fear of being deported.
Her best friend was a farmworker here, as was the friend’s husband. One day the husband was in the back seat of a car after the day’s work was done. The driver was an American citizen. A New York state trooper pulled the car over on Route 14, asking to see all the identification and paperwork for everyone in the vehicle. Not knowing that this was not within the purview of what that officer was allowed to ask or do, the husband told the officer he didn’t have papers. The couple was deported after living here 27 trouble-free years, quietly working the fields.
It was this particular case involving Teresa’s best friend and the egregious actions taken that inspired the creation of the Penn Yan Action Coalition, which was formed in 2017 to address immigration and other issues of concern to residents of Yates County. They have a Facebook page that keeps up with the latest goings-on on the immigration front.
Teresa was near tears when she was telling me about her best friend. They can sometimes talk on the phone, but what saddens her most is thinking back to when her friend would come home from the fields each day hurting, her fingers stiff and in pain, her muscles aching. And, she would have trouble sleeping. Teresa would always tell her back then, “Don’t worry. When I open my store, I will have you work for me.”
I was able to locate the accompanying photo of Teresa’s youngest daughter. I took it 20 years ago, when she was just 4 years old. She was holding a Mexican flag while dressed in traditional Mexican garb for a picnic that was being held for the Hispanic community at Seneca Lake State Park.