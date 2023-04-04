Woman of the Year. That is the title I would bestow on Paula Hicks-Sowersby, if I could.
Originally from the Corning area, the 47-year-old has lived in Bristol (Canandaigua mailing address) for two decades.
She has serious health issues that would have greatly compromised the mental and physical well-being of many. However, they have only served to strengthen her resolve to live every day to the fullest and make a positive contribution to society.
How is that done? Paula is a fan of the “pay it forward” mindset, something she has jumped in with both feet for the past 10 years.
First off, she suffers from Lupus. She also has a genetic disorder that weakens her defective muscle tissue, which can cause — without notice — the dislocation of her joints. Literally, she can be walking and suddenly her knee might dislocate. It has happened to her ankles, fingers, pelvis, shoulders, and hips too.
However, it is a third medical condition that happened 10 years ago that ultimately changed her life in oh, so many ways.
She suffered the first of two heart attacks that were called “spontaneous coronary artery dissections.” They were caused by another genetic disorder: Vascular Ehlers Danlos. The remedy is not a heart transplant but rather a heart dissection. Twice she has had this done. The second was a year later. The truly scary thing: It is unknown not if, but when the next one will occur. It might be tomorrow or years from now. Doctors have told her that many with this condition don’t live to see 50.
Rather than crawl into a hole and disappear, Paula decided to start living life like each day was her last. And the way she is doing it is by helping others. Her philosophy is helping others in need makes her happy, which she says “helps heal” her own heart.
Her pay-it-forward work started small, by becoming a member of a community Facebook page, Canandaigua Buying and Selling. Then she gradually joined more: Canandaigua Chronicles, We Love BristolNY, Canandaigua Moms, Victor and Farmington Neighbors, and others. She would give away $20 regularly, the recipient selected by using a Google program that randomly selected a particular person who was posting. Soon it evolved into regularly giving away $100 for groceries, then $150 with others contributing to help.
Fast-forward to today. She donates $300 from the $900 disability benefits she receives each month. It goes into a PIF (Pay It Forward) Fund. She has become the go-to woman to facilitate and help many in need. When there is a need to be met, people use Venmo or send her money in the mail to put in the PIF fund. Paula is proud to say that every “ask” has been completed.
Have there been a few people who likely were not as in need as implied? Yes, it has happened a few times, Paula says, but she always trusts people will be honest. PIF is non-judgmental.
Paula has a wonderful husband who is able to support the family while she can stay home and become a broker — a traffic coordinator, if you will — for PIF.
Her day often consists of working online from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The majority of her time is spent gathering information, such as the names of places people can go for assistance, the names of people to contact, some other small tasks, returning/answering messages, connecting with others doing what she does, etc. All of that allows her to do things behind the scenes rather than post “for asks” two dozen times a day on a variety of FB pages.
Here are some examples from her own Facebook page (Pay it forward Paula):
“Huge shout out to Bruce for donating a microwave to someone for their new apt! Also Angela im not sure which but she left 2- $20 walmart gift cards in the pantry lock box. You guys are the best!!!”
“A BIG ASK: A self employed woman broke her back and has mobility issues , requested and received a donated lift chair. She needs it transported from donor in Honeoye Falls to Victor where she lives.”
“Mornin PIF’ers!! Hey we have an 80 yr old senior with dementia who would really love a single bed. Would need to be transported to him. Any leads would be amazing!!!”
With her medical diagnosis, Paula is motivated to do as much as possible for others every single day.
She has a Blessings Box (pictured) outside her home at 4518 Route 64 in Bristol that is always being refilled. All the items, naturally, are free for the taking.
Some of the asks that occur are folks who are having trouble paying for their medications, utilities and fuel costs, and now pet veterinarian bills.
When I reached out to Paula by just leaving a return cell number on one of her posts, she quickly responded back with “Hi Spencer. are you all right?” Clearly, she was at the ready to help, although this someone was not in need.
Through her efforts she has made many new friends. Included is someone I profiled recently in a column, Karen Hansen, founder and director of the Community Clothes Closet in Victor that gives away everything for free. Organizations like Karen’s and others work together to solve the problems facing so many.
Paula has always suffered from minor bouts with anxiety attacks, but since her heart diagnosis it has escalated to extreme levels. Easy to imagine when you don’t know if tomorrow is your last day on Earth. New medications can’t be prescribed because they may interfere with the others she takes.
But she doesn’t allow it to affect her too much. It’s just a big part of her life now, as well as the awesome charitable work she does while — hopefully — inspiring others to do the same.
Paula gave me permission to pass along her contact information. Email Paula Hicks-Sowersby at paulajs75@hotmsil.com or call her at 1-585-690-1844.